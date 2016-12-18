Everton vs Liverpool preview: Blues looking for overdue win in 227th Merseyside Derby

It’s the biggest game of the season so far for Ronald Koeman’s Everton side. Liverpool make the small trip across Stanley Park, looking to continue their fine derby form against the Blues.

The Blues have been unable to beat their rivals in the last eleven games, with their last win coming in 2010 thanks to goals from Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta.

Everton would benefit greatly from a win, and Koeman himself would have no better introduction to the fixture than picking up three points at the first time of asking.

The Dutchman’s managerial record against the Reds isn’t great, with only one win and one draw in five games against Liverpool as Southampton manager but he’s yet to have the backing of the Goodison Park faithful under the lights against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Playing with passion

Something that Everton have missed this season is the battle and grit of the Toffees teams of the past. The win over Arsenal showed that this squad still retains some of those qualities but Koeman’s side have to show it on a regular basis.

Against Arsenal, one of the early turning points of the game come from a number of tackles in midfield from Ross Barkley, James McCarthy and Idrissa Gueye. At 1-0 down, the Blues could have given up but the three tackles brought the Goodison Park crowd to their feet and helped spur Koeman’s side on.

The intimidating atmosphere on Tuesday night was something Koeman picked up on and asked for more of the same from the Blues supporters.

Everton have plenty of energy in midfield and the willingness to run will be needed on Monday night.

Putting it all together, on and off the pitch against their biggest rivals should go a long way to fixing the poor run of form prior to this week.

A look across Stanley Park

Jurgen Klopp’s side enter the game in red-hot form with only one loss in their last ten games. They sit third in the Premier League table and could leapfrog Manchester City with a win.

Koeman pinpointed Liverpool’s weakness as their defence, which has already shipped 20 goals this season, including throwing away a 3-1 lead against AFC Bournemouth to lose 4-3. The Reds back four and goalkeeper are yet to be fully settled this season.

Lorius Karius was brought in during the summer transfer window but is yet to showcase the promise that persuaded Klopp to make a move for him. The German ‘keeper has been heavily criticised recently and watch this game from the bench as Simon Mignolet continues between the sticks.

Probable teams and injury report

Everton will be without captain Phil Jagielka after he was sent off in the win over Arsenal on Tuesday. Barring long-term injuries to Muhamed Besic and Yannick Bolasie, the Blues have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Liverpool will give late fitness tests to Emre Can, Joel Matip and Daniel Sturridge to see if they play on Monday night. Matip should start while Sturridge is likely to play a role from the substitutes bench.

Simon Mignolet will keep his place in goal ahead of the highly criticised Lorius Karius.

Everton: Stekelenburg, Coleman, Williams, Funes Mori, Baines (C), Gana Gueye, McCarthy, Barkley, Valencia and Lukaku

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Henderson (C), Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Firmino and Origi.

Match Day stats: