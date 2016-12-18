Jose Mourinho told his players to give their shirts to away supporters as a Christmas treat

When speaking to the media in his West Brom post-match press conference, Jose Mourinho said that he told some Manchester United players to go over and give away their shirts to away fans after the comfortable 2-0 victory at The Hawthorns.

The reasoning he gave was because "it's Christmas time" and a sweaty shirt "means a lot more" to a supporter than to a player so it was the right thing to do instead of giving it to "the kitman, a friend or a West Brom player."

Mourinho told players to throw shirts into crowd

The United manager and players have constantly emphasised how grateful they are for the fantastic following at every home and away game this season, a following that is known to be one of the best in the Premier League, and Mourinho admitted that "it's a pity" not everyone can get a shirt from the players. Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford as well as the captain Wayne Rooney were the three who went over to thank the supporters personally after the full-time whistle and you clearly could see the belief that good times are coming back to Old Trafford is returning for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The Reds are on a roll

Two more goals from the "undroppable" Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped the Reds secure a third consecutive league win for the first time since the start of the season and extended Manchester United's unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions. The Swedish striker's goals were his 10th and 11th in the Premier League this season, only Dutch legend Ruud van Nistelrooy has scored more than that in a debut season at the club before the 25th of December with 12 in 2001/2002.

The Red Devils' current undefeated league run of eight matches is the best they've achieved since Louis van Gaal managed ten during his first term at the helm in 2014/2015. And with back-to-back home fixtures against Sunderland and Middlesbrough coming up before the New Year, it's safe to say that Jose Mourinho will be hopeful of matching that streak to boost his side's momentum going into the second half of the campaign.