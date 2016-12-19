Anthony Martial admits consistency has held him back at Manchester United

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, has admitted that it is a lack of consistency that has hampered his progress at Old Trafford.

Proving a problem

The young Frenchman was a big hit at the Theatre of Dreams in his debut season, scoring 17 goals after his big summer move from Monaco. However he has failed to live up or perform to the same levels in the current campaign under manager Jose Mourinho.

He has failed to cement a solid place in Mourinho's side so far, and suggested that it is down to his lack of consistency which he insisted that it is something he is improving on.

"I think consistency is my big problem," Martial told SFR Sport. "I have a tendency to have a good 35 minutes and I drop in the last 15."

‘I think it’s mostly an endurance thing," he stated. "I’ve improved my endurance a lot."

"But I know that if I improve it even more," the Frenchman admitted. "I’ll be able to progress."

Annoying situation

The 21-year-old has only made seven league starts in the current campaign, with the form of Zlatan Ibrahimovic been a clear that the Swede's performances have limited the youngster's first-team opportunities.

Martial was left on the bench once again in Saturday's 2-0 win over West Brom, and he shared his frustration at been left out of the side.

“It’s annoying to be on the bench," he said. "It’s truly annoying but it’s a test you have to overcome and that’s how you progress."

“It’s difficult because all you want is to be able to help the team," the youngster stated. "And when you’re on the bench you can’t."

"But these are choices and you have to accept it," the 21-year-old admitted. “People expect a lot of me but sometimes they forget I’m still young.”

“Everyone can think what they want," Martial concluded. "It won’t change anything.”

Manchester United will take on Sunderland AFC at Old Trafford on Monday, December 26 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.