Pochettino can't understand Dyche's complaints over Sissoko tackle

Mauricio Pochettino was confused by Sean Dyche's comments that Moussa Sissoko should have been sent off during Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 victory against Burnley at White Hart Lane.

Spurs came back from going a goal down in the first half after Ashley Barnes gave the visitors the lead but goals from Dele Alli and Danny Rose saw the hosts get a crucial win.

Pochettino 'confused' by Dyche's comments about Sissoko

Afterwards, though Dyche wasn't happy with the referee saying that Sissoko's challenge was 'so obviously' a red card but Pochettino was far from convinced by his comments as he feels the challenge didn't deserve a red card at all.

Speaking after the game, Pochettino said that "it is difficult for me to see" whether the Sissoko tackle warranted a red as "from my position I cannot say one thing or another" so therefore it's a difficult thing to judge.

The Spurs manager went on to say that he "can't understand what Dyche" said and "maybe he thought that it was a red card" but then again he would say that for his own team's purposes.

Pochettino tried to explain that "from my position at the bench" it was his understanding that "it wasn't a sending-off, it wasn't a red card" as he just thought that the challenge warranted a "yellow or perhaps it was a good tackle".

Spurs on a good winning run

What seemed to make things worse for Dyche was the fact that Sissoko played a huge role in the winning goal for Spurs when his run and pass found Rose, who smashed the ball into the net.

The win for Spurs was an important one because it means that they kept the pace with the top four places and it was their fourth win in five games which is the kind of form they need to keep up during a tough Christmas period.

Spurs finish the year with a tricky fixture away at Southampton on the 28th December knowing that other teams are currently looking to overtake them in the league so it makes it a must not lose game.