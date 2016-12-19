West Ham United's luck has changed, insists Michail Antonio

West Ham United forward, Michail Antonio stated that the Hammers' luck has turned around after Saturday's 1-0 win over Hull City.

Things going our way

It has been an excellent week for Slaven Bilic's side, as they looked to build upon the 1-0 victory over Burnley midweek with the visit of Mike Phelan's side.

They made it two wins on the bounce at the London Stadium, with Mark Noble on target once again to give them the win over the Tigers.

It is easy to say that those six points didn't come out with a little bit of luck, with Burnley and Hull having great opportunities to change the scoreline and Antonio insisted that the side's luck has changed.

“They hit the woodwork three times," Antonio told whufc.com. "It didn’t go in and that’s the kind of luck we haven’t been having this season."

He explained, “At the beginning of the season. Whenever someone attacked we got punished." Antonio added, "But on Saturday things went our way. Hopefully we won’t need luck in the future and we can win comfortably.”

Build on that

The victories have been crucial to the Hammers, with five points separating them and the drop zone. They have an excellent chance to make three consecutive wins with the Swansea City clash on Boxing Day, and Antonio stated that he hopes that the Hammers have led their bad results behind them.

"At half time the manager told me to go out there drive at them and use my pace," he said. "He put me up there in a two up-front and he asked me to cause some damage."

Antonio continued, “It’s been a very good week with seven points from it. So we’ve just got to build on that now." The forward added, "Hopefully we’ve left the bad results behind us. The points on the table is what lifts the pressure."

He concluded, "We’ve got seven from our last three games and that’s got us up to 13th in the table. If you keep getting points then there won’t be any pressure.”

West Ham United will take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Monday, December 26 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.