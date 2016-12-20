Chelsea are showing their quality, insists Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has stated that Antonio Conte's side are showing their quality after their 11th consecutive league victory.

Going well

The blues haven proven to be in top form since September's 3-0 defeat to title rivals Arsenal, bulldozing 11 sides in their path as they cement a six-point cushion at the top of the table heading into the festive period.

They continued their excellent run on Saturday, with a single goal from Diego Costa giving them the win over Crystal Palace and Courtois insisted that the sides progress is going well.

"It’s going very well," Courtois told chelseafc.com. ‘I didn’t have so much work on Saturday. We had some good chances. We didn’t take them but I think we deserved to win."

He continued, "It was a good clean sheet. Good work from all the team and another victory so we’re happy."

Courtois added, "Now we want to enjoy Christmas and after that we have another important game against Bournemouth."

A big blow

The only negative to come from the win at Selhurst Park was the loss of Costa, with the Spaniard picking up his fifth yellow card which will see him absent from the Boxing Day clash with AFC Bournemouth.

Belgian youngster Michy Batshuayi will come in for the absent Costa, and Courtois insisted that you need such a squad with strength in depth to become champions.

"It's a big blow because he’s a top striker," he said. "He scored his 13th goal of the season and he’s in top form."

"He's been one booking away for many games now," the 'keeper stated. "So if he’d had a bit more luck he would have stayed like that until the New Year when it’s gone."

"But hopefully Michy or whoever the manager plays there will do well," the 24-year-old added. "For the manager it’s not easy to choose players."

Chelsea FC will take on AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Monday, December 26 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.