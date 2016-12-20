I'm like a fine wine, insists Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic compared himself to fine wine after Manchester United's 2-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday as he believes he is getting better with age.

The striker netted both goals for the Red Devils in a game that was a must win game for Jose Mourinho's men and that means he has now scored 16 goals so far this season.

Ibrahimovic feels he is getting better the older he gets

Many people doubted that the striker could show his worth in the Premier League at 35 but he is now doing exactly that, as he is now the main man for Mourinho up front and the striker believes he could play on until he's 50.

Ibrahimovic told reporters after the game that he is "settling in" at United now and he "feels happy", which is something that every United fan wants to hear from the striker.

The striker added that "even if I am 35, in my mind I am 20" as he continues show his worth to the team this season and he believes that he can play until he is "50" as he believes the "older I get, the better - like the wine" which shows his desire to improve every single day.

The Swedish striker revealed that the only thing that he has been surprised at with the Premier League is that it is "end to end" as the game is "not controlled by one team" which makes the game become a much more difficut one.

Ibrahimovic continued to say that he "prepared his body" for the physicality of the Premier League and that is now starting to help him find his feet at the Red Devils.

Ibrahimovic 'happy' to get the three points against a difficult West Brom team

The win at the Hawthorn was massive for United as the Baggies had won their previous three games at home and were only one place behind United at the start of the game and Ibrahimovic revealed that everyone in the team was very happy to get the three points.

Ibrahimovic said that the game was "difficult and physical" but the main thing was that the team won the game and "we're happy with that" as the team need to start going on a winning run to close the gap to the top four places. The striker went on to say that the team "worked hard" for the win and in the end "we got the three points so it was good."