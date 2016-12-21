Manchester United won't be splashing the cash in January, states Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, has stated that the Red Devils will not be splashing the cash in the January transfer window.

Let's see what happens

United have spent some significant money over the past few transfer windows, and that was no different this summer including the world-record return of midfielder Paul Pogba.

However this hasn't stopped the rumour mill kicking into gear ahead of the January transfer window. The latest has been the link with Benfica's Victor Lindelof, but Mourinho stated that he wont be actively looking to make a number of moves in the window.

"In Portugal the front pages say every player in Portugal now is coming to Manchester United," Mourinho told Sky Sports News HQ. "It's normal a few seasons ago every player from Portugal was going to Chelsea, going to Real Madrid, it's normal with the connection."

"But I keep saying the same I like my squad," he coach stated. "I believe more in the summer market than in the winter window."

"More time more choice I think it's better but let's see what happens," he admitted. "If we buy a player we buy a player, we're not buying two, three or four."

"If we open the door for someone to leave it's not because we push him it's because he really wants to leave," Mourinho added. "But for me I am more than happy to keep the players."

A second year

United's summer transfers have all started to come into their own, but it is fair to say that striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been the star man of the season so far.

The veteran striker has managed 16 goals in all competitions so far, and his agent Mino Raiola stated that it is likely that the 35-year-old will be at Old Trafford for another season.

"There is a big chance that there will be a second year," Raiola told talkSPORT. "We had already included that in the contract so it is not new for us and Manchester United."

"Both parties are very happy with that," he concluded. "It is more a question of time or when, rather than if."

Manchester United will take on Sunderland AFC at Old Trafford on Monday, December 26 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.