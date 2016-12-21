Sunderland's Donald Love states he has nothing to prove ahead of Manchester United return

Sunderland AFC full-back Donald Love has stated that he has nothing to prove ahead of his Boxing Day return to former club Manchester United.

Love to beat them

Love was one of the youngsters that were brought through by former United manager Louis van Gaal, but made the switch to the Stadium of Light with Paddy McNair this summer.

Love has made nine appearances for the Black Cats so far and said that he feels no pressure been brought into the side for the injured Billy Jones before heading back to his old home.

“No, not really. I don’t feel that way,” Love told the Shields Gazette.“I came to Sunderland to play football."

"Obviously it is really hard at United to get into the first team," he stated. “I would love to beat them though, it is one of them!"

“It will be a really hard game but we want to give 100 per cent for the fans," the defender admitted. "Hopefully we will win but either way,"

"It is going to be a hard game," Love added. "But whatever team the manager picks will go out there and give 100 per cent for Sunderland.”

There will be pressure

Sunderland head to the North West looking to continue their good run of form, with Saturday's 1-0 win over Watford bringing to the brink of safety. However, they face a tough test with United looking for their fifth consecutive win in all competitions, and Love admitted that there will be pressure in the clash with Jose Mourinho's side.

"We won’t be like that," he said. "This team has been through a lot already this season with the injuries and everything.”

“We have stuck together throughout," the defender stated. "Everyone is starting to see an improvement in our performances and results.”

“It is Premier League football you feel a bit of pressure before every game," Love concluded. "At Manchester United there will be pressure."

Sunderland AFC visit Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday, December 26 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.