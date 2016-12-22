Report: Manchester United target £180m spending spree on quartet, including Victor Lindelöf

The Telegraph reported yesterday that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is plotting a £180m spending spree across the next two transfer windows, starting in January, as he looks to continue the revolution in order to take the club back to the top of English football.

The Portuguese manager has already acquired £143m worth of players since his summer arrival at Old Trafford in Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan as well as Paul Pogba for a world-record fee however it certainly doesn't seem like he feels his squad is complete yet, as you'd imagine after just one transfer window at the club.

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann tops the list of targets

There are reportedly four names on the list of targets with Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann the headliner alongside young AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benfica defensive pair Nelson Semedo and Victor Lindelöf, the latter looking most likely to be the first name joining United early on next month due to his availability.

After finishing third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the 2016 Ballon D'Or voting it appears that Griezmann will be the most difficult to get hold of despite the Frenchman and his brother known to be large admirers of the club and possibly open to a move in the future, but it's expected that the fee would have to be large in order for Atletico Madrid to let go of the talented forward anytime soon seen as though he's still tied down for just under five more years at the Spanish giants.

Victor Lindelöf move close to completion

Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelöf appears to be set for a move to Manchester United from Benfica as a deal between the two parties looks to be almost agreed, according to various news outlets including Portugal's largest.

It is also believed that 22-year-old Tiemoue Bakayoko is seen as a long-term replacement for the ageing Michael Carrick while Nelson Semedo, most commonly recognised as a right-back, would most likely be utilised as competition for Antonio Valencia with current back-up Matteo Darmian looking likely to be heading for the exit door sooner rather than later.

At just the age of 23 it shouldn't surprise many if Semedo goes on to be a future first choice right-back for the club after Valencia's time at the club is up or his form simply drops and if all of these reports are as reliable as they seem, Jose Mourinho's transfer plans are clearly rather well planned out as he attempts to take the club back to where it belongs.