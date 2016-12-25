Burnley's Sean Dyche happy with free-scoring Clarets on home soil

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is hoping to offer up a Christmas feast of a different kind for Claret supporters on Boxing Day, when Middlesbrough come to town.

Dyche’s men have forged a better ruthlessness in front of goal, scoring as many goals so far this season at Turf Moor – 14 in total – as they did during their last Premier League campaign.

Three-goal hauls against the likes of Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have boosted the entertainment factor in East Lancashire this term, while Merseyside duo Liverpool and Everton, plus Watford, have all conceded two goals on their visit to Burnley this season.

The Clarets’ chief said he was ‘delighted’ with their goal tally, and admitted ‘at home, we have scored really well… we have been scoring goals and creating good chances.’ Dyche also said his players must ‘work for that to continue, and we have to safeguard it with good performances and backing from the fans.’

Dyche continued to recognise the importance of a vociferously raucous support at Turf Moor, and expressed his joy ‘for the fans because they have backed us, certainly in my time here and they continue to do so.’

'The journey can't be defined by who you are playing'

The Clarets’ clash against the Teesiders is followed by another home game against Sunderland, before a trip to Manchester City kicks off the New Year on January 2.

And despite the variety in quality and approach of the teams Dyche’s side will face, he insists the focus is on where points leave them come May – and not who they are accumulated against.

The Burnley boss admitted ‘the journey can’t be defined by who you are playing,’ with the aim on ‘the end of the journey, when the results kick in and what you’ve had during the journey.’

Dyche added the club ‘tend not to get deep in our thinking about who we are playing against’ and believes ‘it’s more important how the team performs and if we do that well enough, you will often get the points.’

But all eyes remain on survival in the Premier League and so, says Dyche, ‘it’s helpful to win any game and take points from any game, that’s the key to it… it’s looking at the end and how you get there.’