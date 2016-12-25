Arsenal vs West Bromwich Albion Preview: Gunners look to boing back versus Baggies

Arsenal will look to bounce back from successive Premier League defeats as West Bromwich Albion roll up to the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day.

Arsene Wenger's men have lost the last two domestic outings away to both Everton and Manchester City, as The Gunners look to get back to winning ways against The Baggies.

With the North Londoners continuing to slip off the pace at the summit of the league table, with Chelsea looking for a 12th win in a row on Monday, with Arsenal again having their weak underbelly exposed in the space of five days.

Baggies also looking to respond

Tony Pulis' men themselves come into the clash in North London off the back of a loss also, in a 2-0 loss last weekend versus Manchester United at The Hawthorns.

West Brom have now lost twice in three outings, but with Arsenal having a history of struggling to break down defensive units - and after Pulis' men came within 12 minutes of taking a point away from Stamford Bridge for the second season running - the increasingly restless Gunners faithful could be in for more frustration on Boxing Day afternoon.

Gunners boast superior record

The statistics however do not favour the West Midlanders. West Brom have won just one of the last 12 league and cup meetings between the sides.

The visitors do hold a win from 2010, when a late brace from Samir Nasri brace was not enought to cancel out goals from Peter Odemwingie, Gonzalo Jara Reyes and former Arsenal man Jerome Thomas, as the Baggies held on for a shock 3-2 win.

When the two last met in April, it was Alexis Sanchez who did the double to West Brom, coming out on top 2-0.

Team news

Arsenal will welcome back Danny Welbeck for the first time in nine months, with the striker likely to take his place on the bench. Midfielder Aaron Ramsey could also make a comeback but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain however, is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Defender Shkodran Mustafi is also ruled out until next weekend with a similar complaint, whilst Per Mertesacker and Mathieu Debuchy set to return in the next few weeks.

Santi Cazorla remains out with an achilles injury.

Tony Pulis is sweating over James Morrison who is ill, however Jonny Evans could make a return from a calf injury.

Saido Berahino continues to struggle for match fitness and is unlikely to feature.