Sunderland didn't deserve heavy Manchester United defeat, states David Moyes

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes, stated that his Black Cats side didn't deserve their 3-1 Boxing Day defeat to Manchester United.

Didn't deserve to lose

Sunderland headed to Old Trafford in some confidence, with their narrow 1-0 win over Watford the previous weekend brining them to the brink of getting out of the relegation zone.

However they were humbled by Jose Mourinho's side, with Fabio Borini's consolation been canceled out by goals from Daley Blind, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan giving the home side the win. It was Moyes' first return to Old Trafford, and he stated that his side didn't deserve the magnitude of their defeat.

"I don’t believe we deserved to lose 3-1 today," Moyes told safc.com. "But we’re at fault as we gave away two outrageous goals."

He added, "Away from home we’ve not been playing that badly. With the exception of Swansea, and I thought we played well again today."

The Scot continued, "We were playing a strong Manchester United side. We showed resilience and stuck at the task in hand."

Gave it away

The Black Cats were only the one goal behind going into the final ten minutes, but it was two mistakes that cost them.

Sunderland still remain one point from safety ahead of their crucial clash with Burnley, and Moyes was critical of the mistakes his side made: "No I don't think it is but ultimately we gave away two horrendous goals. The second and third, albeit the third was offside."

Moyes explained, "We were always hanging in there at 1-0 we knew that was going to be the case. But I can't fault the players for their effort.

"But I've got to say the players didn't deserve to lose the way they did," Moyes concluded. "We did OK in some patches of the game."

Sunderland AFC will take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, December 31 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.