Backheel flick against Sunderland my best ever goal, admits Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has described his stunning goal against Sunderland as the greatest he's ever scored in his career so far and stated that it made him "excited" afterwards.

Three goals in three consecutive matches for Mkhitaryan

The 27-year-old wideman replaced Jesse Lingard in the 62nd minute of Manchester United's Boxing Day victory over Sunderland at Old Trafford and then met Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 86th minute cross to put a spectacular 'scorpion' kick past Jordan Pickford in the visitor's net which made the score 3-0 in United's favour. Ex-Liverpool man Fabio Borini brilliantly struck a long-range consolation goal for the Black Cats and the match finished at 3-1 to see the Red's winning run in the Premier League extend to four matches.

The Armenian's acrobatic effort was his third goal in three consecutive fixtures after impressive solo attempts against Zorya Luhansk in Europe as well as Tottenham Hotspur in the league and it's now becoming clear that he's going to play a huge part in the Jose Mourinho revolution as the club looks to return to the top of English football once again.

Jose Mourinho labelled the goal as "phenomenal"

Mkhitaryan's manager Jose Mourinho was asked about the goal in his post-match press conference and responded by labelling it as "phenomenal" but also emphasised that he wasn't surprised because the talented forward has been scoring "beautiful" goals for the whole of his career. Mourinho also was quick to hail his defensive work rate and expressed how pleasing it is to see Manchester United's fanbase making the player "feel loved".

While speaking after the game finished, the Armenian international explained that he expected the ball to go in front of him but realised that it was heading behind his head so the "only thing" he could do was backheel it. United fans will be pleased to hear he added that he doesn't have "anything of concern" from a previous injury and he's "happy to help the team" ahead of the remaining games in this crucial festive period.