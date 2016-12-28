Jürgen Klopp tight-lipped over prospect of Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva joining Inter Milan in January

Jürgen Klopp refused to discuss anything on the future of Liverpool's Lucas Leiva, though the midfielder looks increasingly likely to seal a loan switch to Inter Milan in January.

The versatile Brazilian, the longest-serving player in the Reds' current squad, has been linked with a move to Serie A giants in the coming transfer window after his lack of recent football at Anfield.

Lucas has only started six of the Reds' 22 games in all competitions this term, only three of those coming within their 18 Premier League games, despite having established himself as an option in central midfield and at centre-back.

And Liverpool and Klopp are believed to open to the possibility of allowing the 29-year-old, who turns 30 next month, to leave on loan to Inter.

Klopp, asked about the player's future in the aftermath of Tuesday's 4-1 league win over Stoke City, told BBC Sport: "That's how we do it. Always, with the speculation.

"We speak about it, then there is no speculation any more, so [I have] nothing to say about this."

Lucas reportedly in talks over Inter move

Lucas' potential move to the San Siro opens up the possibility for Joe Gomez to come into the team, with Klopp reportedly confident in the youngster's ability.

The 19-year-old defender hasn't played for Liverpool since October 2015 after a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury and then an Achilles issue, returning to training at Melwood back in mid-October of this year.

Yet Klopp believes he has seen enough of the England youth international to suggest that he can prove a capable back-up to senior defenders Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan.

After nine years at the club, any Lucas farewell would undoubtedly be an emotional one for the player - who could be handed his final appearance for the club at home to Sunderland on January 2nd.

Any deal is likely to see Lucas join Inter on a permanent basis in the summer, with the two parties currently in talks to discuss terms over the potential transfer.

Otherwise, German manager Klopp told BBC that his side "deserved" their victory over the Potters - a win which takes them back to second, six points off league leaders Chelsea ahead of a monumental clash with Manchester City at Anfield on New Years' Eve in their final game of 2016.