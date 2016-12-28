Sevilla move is an option for Anthony Martial, insists agent

The agent of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, Philippe Lamboley, has stated that a move to Sevilla is an option due to his lack of game time at Old Trafford.

Always an option

It has been a case of second season syndrome for the young Frenchman, especially in contrast to his first season in Manchester finishing top scorer after his big summer move from Monaco.

The 21-year-old has struggled for game time under Jose Mourinho, which has led to rumours of a possible exit from Old Trafford. The latest rumours has been with La Liga side Sevilla, and Martial has failed to rule out the possibility of a possible move to the continent.

"We are studying the Sevilla option in detail," Lamboley told ABCdeSevilla."Sevilla are a very good club, are in a good position in La Liga."

"Play in the Champions League and have a great coach," he concluded. "That's all I can tell you."

Follow by example

There are a number of significant players that have failed to get minutes under Mourinho, but one of the players that has managed to break his way into the side is Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Armenian was frozen at the beginning of the season but has managed to come into his own in the last few weeks. The winger has scored three in as many games. including in the 3-1 win over Sunderland and Mourinho stated that Martial needs to follow in his example.

"Every player is different," Mourinho told Sky Sports News HQ. "I had this season a situation that was more difficult than Anthony - Mkhitaryan."

"Mkhitaryan was completely open," he stated. "And understood the difference between me and other coaches he had."

"And he worked a lot without playing," Mourinho concluded. "But he worked a lot to try to reach the level."

Manchester United will take on Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on Saturday, December 31 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.