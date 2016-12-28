Pogba could win the Ballon d'Or, insists Mourinho

Jose Mourinho insists that Paul Pogba is already the best midfielder in the world and feels he could win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

Pogba has started to find his feet at Manchester United since moving from Juventus in the summer for a world record fee having scored five goals and assisted four goals already this season.

Mourinho 'pleased' with Pogba's progress at United

Due to his performances, Mourinho feels that if the voters judge players on more than goals then he feels the talented French midfielder could indeed win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award that is currently being passed between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the last few years.

Speaking to French TV station SFR, Mourinho said "the premier league is very difficult" for every player but especially if "you player three, four years in Italy" as both leagues are "completely different."

Mourinho added that Pogba is "doing well, more than well" so far in his short time back at United and he feels that "next season for Paul will be top" as he will only get better going forward.

Mourinho backing Pogba to win the Ballon d'Or in the future

After having an impressive season at Juventus last year, Pogba made the shortlist for the Ballon d'Or this year but finished 14th and Mourinho feels that the goals that is being scored by Ronaldo and Messi means that the work that Pogba does gets overlooked by everyone.

Mourinho said "at the moment, it you're not a goal scorer" then you cannot win the "Ballon d'Or" but if this was to change at any point then "Paul can win it, because Paul is not a goal scorer."

The United boss went on to say that "Paul is a midfielder, who will score more and more goals" as his style of play allows him to get forward to score goals which for Mourinho means that Pogba is "the best midfielder in the world" at what he does.