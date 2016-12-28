Damallsvenskan December transfer round-up: Another busy month in Sweden's top flight

It’s been a busy month in the Swedish offseason with plenty of players (and a manager or two) moving on to pastures new, far too many for us to keep up with one-by-one but we’ve got another helpful round-up for the movers this month.

As well as finally having confirmed Pernille Harder’s new club as VfL Wolfsburg, LFC have been made aware that Stina Blackstenius won't be playing in Sweden next season as the 20 year-old heads for France. Additionally, the champions have also parted ways with Chandra Bednar and manager, Martin Sjögren who will be taking charge of Norway.

However it hasn’t all been one-way traffic and the new champions have bolstered their depleted attack with the signings of Marija Banušić from Eskilstuna as well as Alva Selerud from Norrköping DFK. Experienced Danish centurion Johanna Rasmussen has been recruited from Kristianstad and defender Lisa Lantz is the second player to be acquired from relegated Umeå IK.

The new manager will also have attacker Sara Olai and midfielder Wilma Thörnqvist available to them as they’ve graduated from the youth ranks.

It’s been another quite month for Rosengård as Therese Sjögran and co’ try to balance out a squad bursting with talent and a relatively modest budget. Hanna Folkesson the only new player signed to the former champions as Umeå lose yet another player, with young attacker Johanna Barth given the boost from the youth side.

Rebecka Holm already having left for Kristianstads as Iina Salmi has gone out on loan to league newcomers, Limhamn Bunkeflo.

Used to finishing near the top Viktor Eriksson has continued to mould his squad for the coming season, recruiting Sarah Bergman from downed Mallbackens and Fiona Brown from Glasgow City. Youth set to be given a healthy chance in the coming year with Cajsa Åkerberg, Sara Linnakallio, Matilda Plan and Elin Rombing all making the leap from U19 to seniors.

Meanwhile, Marija Banušić has left for Linköpings with Frida Svensson joining Örebro.

After a relatively busy November, Piteå have been far more subdued this month, the only real news for PIF fans the announcements of Tempest-Marie Norlin to Djurgårdens and Elin Bergkvist to Elitettan side IFK Kalmar.

It’s been another quiet month for KGFC, Stefan Rehn’s only confirmed transfer that of Anna Larsson from Vallens IF. Although no news may be good news for Goteborg fans as they already know Sara Lindén and Kathlene Fernström won’t be back next year as both have announced their retirements with Freja Hellenberg allowed to leave and Anna Ahlstrand off to take a coaching role at IK Gauthiod.

A team who have been busy in December are surprise package of the 2016 season, Djurgården as well announcing former Blue Stripe, Joel Riddez as their new manager, the Stockholm club have been busy strengthening for the coming season. Enlisting Petra Kümin from Älta IF to provide a suitable backup for Guðbjörg Gunnarsdóttir, Hallbera Gísladóttir from Breiðablik as well as snapping up Tempest-Marie Norlin from Piteå. With most of the team out of contract, Riddez will have a busy new year balancing out who stays and who goes although fans already know Carolina Mendes won’t be returning for 2017.

With a healthy number of the Kristianstad squad joining Elitettan side Växjö DFF, fans of the southern Swedish club have seen Amanda Persson move in the other direction up to the Damallsvenskan, as she’s become Vittsjö’s first signing of the window.

With Persson the only one in, Therése Björck has made the jump down to Glimåkra IF with experienced goalkeeper Katie Fraine making the move to Norway’s Toppserien to join up with Avaldsnes, whilst Nkem Ezurike has been let go.

KIF Örebro

Giorgos Papachristou has had another busy month, recruiting defenders Frida Svensson and Hanna Terry from Eskilstuna and QBIK respectively as well as keeping Jenny Hjohlman in the top flight and bringing 21 year-old midfielder Fanny Andersson in from Kolbotn.

The door at Örebro a revolving one as Elin Johansson, Anna Björk Kristjánsdóttir, Sarah Michael and Verónica Pérez have all been allowed to leave with Sejde Abrahamsson joining promoted side, Hammarby IF.

Looking further afield than his Dam counterparts Jonas Björkgren has recruited from the East of Europe bringing in Bosnian, Slovenian and Montenegrin trio Melisa Hasanbegović, Lara Ivanuša and Armisa Kuć recruiting from SFK 2000 Sarajevo and ŽNK Olimpija. With U19, Jenny Wahlén promoted to the seniors too.

After a refreshingly positive first season the Borlänge team have said goodbye to American quartet Sarah Elnicky, Adelaide Gay, Meghan Toohey and Tiffany Weimer as well as Swedish pair Caroline Lundberg and Joanna Snell.

Looking for a stronger 2017 than 2016, Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir has set out by addressing their lack of goals, all four of her signings this month attacking ones bringing in Rebecka Holm from FCR, My Linderholm from Kullabygdens DFF, Belgian international Tine Schryvers, as well as making Hanna Sandström her second signing from relegated Umeå.

Unsurprsingly the moves haven’t been one-sided with Elin, Lisa and Nellie Karlsson all departing for Växjö, Erica Ekelund hanging up her boots and Danish number one, Stina Lykke Petersen allowed to leave. Meanwhile young Finnish international Jenny Danielsson has left for warmer climates, joining Primera División side Sporting Huelva as Johanna Rasmussen has joined up with LFC.

IF Limhamn Bunkeflo

Sven Sjunnesson has used December to lock down his midfield bringing in a hat trick of players, welcoming Emelie Erlandsson back to the Damallsvenskan after spells with Kolbotn and Vålerenga. As well as bringing Finnish international Iina Salmi in on loan from Rosengård, his midfield rounded out by Julia Welin from Höllviken.

On the other side of the coin, Sara Andersson, Emma Ekman and Fia Pettersson have been allowed to leave with French international Sabrina Viguier having recently announced her retirement.

Finally, Olof Unogård has already begun to go about strengthening his side ahead of the coming season bringing in teenager Sejde Abrahamsson from Örebro as well as locking goalkeeper Emma Holmgren down from Sirius, and snapping up German-born Swedish youth international Elena Sadiku after she was let go by Eskilstuna.

However the quartet of Eleonore Freby, Siri Frimodig, Maja Norrhamn and Lina Ringshamre won’t be joining Bajen for the 2017 season.