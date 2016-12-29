Everton closing in on deal for Charlton Athletic’s Ademola Lookman

Everton are set to win the chase for Charlton Athletic forward Ademola Lookman as the January transfer window sets to open in a few days time.

Ronald Koeman confirmed his and the clubs interest in the forward during his pre-match press conference prior to the game against Hull City but would not let on to many more details but Everton are expected to wrap up the deal within the opening days of the window.

The 19-year-old forward, who has been linked with top sides like Arsenal and Liverpool in recent months, is expected to command a transfer fee in the region of £8-10m.

The Blues have reportedly been targeting the youngster for a number of months, with reports suggesting he is high on a list of targets drawn up by Everton’s Director of Football Steve Walsh.

Could he go straight into the first team?

With a reported fee in the region of £10m, Koeman may have plans for Lookman to go straight into his first team set-up.

With the highest level that Lookman has played out being a few moments in the Sky Bet Championship, it’s quite possible that Everton could send him back to Charlton to finish out the season.

Lookman has already racked up eight international caps for England at youth level and is widely tipped as one of the next top English talents.

There are also reports that he could join up with David Unsworth’s high flying U23 squad as he learns the ropes at Everton before a transition to the first team during the summer, prior to next season, with a number of Unsworth’s squad going to the Addicks on loan to gain some football league experience.

Other transfer business

Everton are looking to wrap up a number of moves early into the January window.

Koeman’s side have already been linked with a double move for Manchester United duo Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin with reports suggesting a deal could be close to completion.

The Blues are also expected to continue their search for a strike partner for Romelu Lukaku. Reports from Italy suggest that a move for Manolo Gabbiadini, a major target during the summer transfer window, could be back on the cards.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has also been mentioned as a target of Walsh and Koeman but the knee injury he suffered against Manchester United is likely to scupper any potential move during the January window.