Mike Phelan and Hull City to look to fresh faces as they prepare to lose two further players

Hull City manager Mike Phelan has made no secret of his desire to freshen up his squad that currently sit bottom of the Premier League.

Yet the 54-year-old is fully aware that it will be a "challenge" to bring new players to a club looking destined for relegation as the Tigers prop up the rest of the top-flight with just 12 points so far.

Mbokani and Elmohamady to be unavailable for several weeks

Phelan made six new signings at the end of the last transfer window, yet the majority of them failed to match expectations as the Tigers continued to plummet down the league table.

An injury crisis that plagued pre-season has not eased, as Hull remain without the services of seven first-team players.

To add to Phelan's problems, striker Dieumerci Mbokani and defender Ahmed Elmohamady will depart for several weeks on Tuesday as they join their countries for the African Cup of Nations.

Phelan looks to loan prospects

The Hull boss suggested that he and his staff "are looking at every option to bring players in" and added: "I'm trying to get around games, I'm trying to see players."

However, Phelan admitted that "it's difficult because some of them aren't playing at the level of the Premier League" and said he simply has to keep doing his work and "then it's a case of trying to get something done."

Despite Phelan being left unsure by the club's owners of what funds are available, the under-pressure manager outlined the type of player he is looking for.

He revealed:"If they are courageous enough and want that challenge to either put their name out there to the clubs they are at or they want to show they are better than where they are at, then this is the club to come for that challenge."

All roads suggest that Hull will be looking to loan players from clubs outside the top-flight, a risky ploy for a club crying out for Premier League experience to keep them afloat in England's top tier come the end of the season.