Mourinho the best manager in the world, insists Eric Bailly

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has said that in his opinion Jose Mourinho is the best manager in the world and is enjoying his time in Manchester playing under the Portuguese boss.

Bailly was signed in the summer by Mourinho from Villarreal for a deal worth £30million and he has gone on to impress in his 11 Premier League appearances this season.

Mourinho is the best manager in the world, says Bailly

Many people hadn't heard of the Ivorian defender before his move but he has shown how good he can be and the defender was full of praise for Mourinho, who has been the subject of a lot of criticism this season for the start the team has made.

Bailly said that Mourinho is a "great manager, the best in the world" in his opinion and that it is a "pleasure to work and learn with him" at United as he will make him a better player in the long run.

The defender added that he hopes "it continues like this" and that he is able to stay at "United for a long time" and has lots of success at the club.

Bailly continued to say that he is "truly happy" at United especially with his "team and my team-mates" and as time goes on "bit by bit, I'm getting to know more" which will hopefully help him show his true potential at the club.

Bailly settling in well at United

Playing in the Premier League compared to La Liga for the previous two seasons was always going to be a difficult step for Bailly and he revealed that their is major differences between the two leagues but he revealed he is settling in well to his new habitat.

Bailly said that "La Liga is the best in the world" due to the fact it produces teams that are very successful in the European competitions but in the Premier League Bailly says that is is "different, very direct, there is more contact and more strength" which Bailly enjoys.

The defender continued to say that "little by little, and with more training under this manager" he hopes to become one of the best defenders in the world as he reveals that "Manchester is a nice place, I'm happy here" which is a good sign going forward.