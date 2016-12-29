Pochettino hails character of his Spurs side after impressive comeback win against Southampton

After overseeing his Tottenham Hotspur side come from a goal down to defeat Southampton 4-1 at St Mary's, Mauricio Pochettino hailed the character of his players as they managed to keep up the pressure on fourth placed Arsenal.

Spurs fell behind in the second minute of the game when Virgil van Djik headed the Saints into the lead but a brace of goals from Dele Alli, a goal from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min saw the Lilywhites to an impressive victory.

Pochettino pleased how his side showed character against Southampton

The result means that it kept Spurs one point behind Arsenal and Pochettino believes that the manner of the win showed that his side have the character to keep fighting to achieve a Champions League place.

Pochettino said that "it is difficult to get a positive result" away at Southampton which his team achieved so he thought the performance of the team "was good, and I am very pleased" with the whole team especially as everybody showed "character after going 1-0 down in the first action."

The Spurs boss added that he though it was difficult for his team to "settle into the game" and that in the "first 15 minutes of the game we were struggling to manage" the game the way the team wanted to.

Pochettino though felt after his team equalised "we started to show character and personality" which allowed the team to show they are "better than Southampton" and therefore during the second half "we were much, much better" and he felt the result at the end was fully "deserved".

Pochettino pleased to keep pressure on all of their rivals in the top four race

It was an important win for Spurs especially after they watched all of their rivals for the top four places all winning in the couple of days before they played so Pochettino was delighted that they didn't lose any ground with them and kept them in the race which is really starting to hot up now half the season has gone.

Pochettino said that "after yesterday, all the big sides won their games" so it was important for the team to "get three points, to keep our position on the table" as a loss at any stage could be detrimental to the team getting into the top four.

The Argentinean went on to say that the "Premier League is very tough now" compared to last season as it is "completely different" with all the big teams much stronger.