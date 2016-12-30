Manchester United take further steps in academy rejuvenation with coaches from rivals City joining

Manchester United's academy, headed by former player Nicky Butt, has continued its process of rejuvenation and modernisation with the signings of three of Manchester City's main recruitment staff.

Former-City man David Harrison will become new Head of Academy Recruitment at Carrington with his Lyndon Tomlinson, whom he worked with at City, as his assistant. This is the latest of appointments from Butt who was appointed Head of Academy in February 2015. The effects of previous poor recruitment has shown itself this season with no striker available for the under-23s side, midfielders such as Demetri Mitchell, Devonte Redmond and Matty Willock forced to play up front.

Three City staff join United

Butt is determined to ensure both a good balance in terms of recruitment and increase the talent, both local and foreign. City have been coming close to taking full control of the North-West region in terms of academy recruitment, to the frustration of United and both Liverpool and Everton, this is a step towards battling that from Butt.

Brighton & Hove Albion Head of Academy Recruitment Mark Anderson has also announced he is joining United, although his role is yet to be revealed, it's assumed it will be a lesser role than at the Seagulls.

De Bruyne-discovering Roland Janssen joins United

Meanwhile, Marcel Bout has remained Head of Global Scouting under Jose Mourinho, having been brought in by Louis van Gaal originally, one of the only remaining members of the Dutchman's staff. He and Butt have worked together to bring in a number of scouts responsible for countries or regions in Europe. The latest of those is KRC Genk Chief Scout Roland Janssen, the man supposedly responsible for the discovery of Kevin de Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois.

Scholes considered for under-23s role

In terms of coaching, Butt remains in temporary control of United's under-23 side after the departure of the excellent Warren Joyce to Sky Bet Championship side Wigan Athletic. Former-United players, and teammates of Butt, Paul Scholes and Phil Neville are being considered as replacements for Joyce while Chelsea's Adi Vivesh is also a potential candidate, according to the Manchester Evening News.