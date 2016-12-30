Burnley 4-1 Sunderland: Clarets carry on their fantastic home form with comfortable victory

Thanks for tuning in to VAVEL UK's live coverage of today's game! We hope you've enjoyed the last 90 minutes and we wish all the best for the New Year and hope to see you again in 2017!

It has been a game to remember for the hosts, who continue in their rich vein of form at Turf Moor with a thumping win against a largely abject Sunderland side.

FULL TIME: Burnley 4-1 Sunderland

90' - There will be three minutes of added time at the end of the second half.

90' - Love spares Mannone's blushes after the keeper completely missed the ball as he rushed to clear. It hasn't been a return that the Italian keeper will want to remember.

87' - Larsson has a crack from an incredibly ambitious distance and as expected sends his shot flying into the stands.

84' - BURNLEY SUB: Barnes will be replaced by James Tarkowski for the final five minutes of the match.

84' - Sunderland win a succession of corners as a result of that free-kick and van Aanholt finds himself in a bit of space inside the box but can only send his shot harmlessly into the grasp of Heaton.

83' - Boyd gives away a free-kick in a dangerous area after fouling van Aanholt adjacent to the penalty area.

78' - BURNLEY SUB: Hat-trick hero Andre Gray receives a standing ovation as he is replaced by Sam Vokes.

77' - A decent delivery from Arfield finds the head of the industrious Barnes, but Mannone is equal to it. Despite Gray's hat-trick you cannot deny how important Barnes has been for Burnley this afternoon.

71'- SUNDERLAND SUB: Donald Love takes the place of O'Shea in a change that sees Jones move to centre-back.

It won't mean anything in the grand scheme of things but at least the away fans have something to cheer about! Januzaj shows his dribbling ability to beat multiple Burnley men before chipping it to Defoe who slides past Tom Heaton to make it 4-1.

71' - GOAL FOR SUNDERLAND!

68' - BURNLEY SUB: Defour leaves the field of play and is replaced by Gudmundsson for the final 20 minutes or so of the match.

And scores! Burnley now lead by four goals to nil!

Barnes steps up to take it...

66' - It goes from bad to worse for Sunderland as Burnley are awarded a stonewall penalty after Larsson's barge on Barnes in the area.

61' - A rare foray into the opposition half sees Borini beat his man before trying his luck on his weaker left side, but again the shot goes just over the bar. Still no shots on target for the visitors.

58' - It should have been four for the hosts! Boyd escapes Djilobodji far too easily down the left hand side and pulls it back to Arfield, who perhaps could have taken a touch but instead puts his first time effort straight at Mannone.

This could be turning into a rout here! It's all so easy for Burnley who work the ball to Gray who is never going to miss from that range!

54' - IT'S A HAT-TRICK FOR GRAY! 3-0 BURNLEY!

More dreadful defending sees Gray latch on to the ball and skip past the on-rushing Mannone before tapping into an empty net. There may be 40 minutes left but this game could be over already!

51' - GOAL FOR BURNLEY! IT'S 2-0!

The players are back out for the second half, and Steven Pienaar will be the man to replace the injured Anichebe for the remaining 45 minutes.

The only positive for the visitors in that half is that the score remains only 1-0, with two of their players forced off due to injury. Dyche will be pleased with his side's performance in the opening 45 minutes and will be looking to kill the Black Cats off in the second period.

HALF-TIME: Burnley 1-0 Sunderland

45+3' - The free-kick comes to nothing and now things have just gotten worse for the visitors, as Anichebe pulls up with a hamstring strain and will have to be replaced.

45+1' - Borini wins a free-kick in the centre of the pitch and Marney goes into the book as a result.

45' - There will be a total of three minutes added time at the end of the first-half.

42' - Billy Jones receives the first yellow card of the game after a foul on Ward, meaning he will miss Sunderland's next match against Liverpool in two days time.

41' - Great feet from Januzaj out on the right wing who then plays it into Borini, who takes a great first touch before seeing his shot blocked by Mee.

39' - The hosts are beginning to dominated proceedings now, this time it's Arfield who is afforded a chance from 18 yards out and fires just wide.

35' - Burnley win a free-kick and put it in towards the back post once again, finding Ward who evaded his marker before firing just wide of the mark.

That is an absolute gift for Andre Gray! O'Shea and Djilobodji both go for the same ball and it finds its way to Gray who is clean through on goal, and the striker makes no mistake with the finish. 1-0 to the hosts!

31' - GOAL FOR BURNLEY!

29' - Not an awful lot happening at Turf Moor as we speak. Neither team is really dominating proceedings and there have not been an abundance of chances on goal.

24' - SUNDERLAND SUB: The injured Kone is replaced by Didier Ndong, who moves into central midfield with O'Shea dropping to centre-back.

23'- It looks like Kone won't be able to continue after colliding with the advertising boards in the last five minutes. Yet another injury blow for Sunderland when they really can't afford it.

20' - Marney picks up the loose ball on the edge of the area and tries his luck but his effort only swerves harmlessly away from goal. Poor finishing has been a theme of the match so far.

17' - Gray shows why he is the danger man in this Burnley as he latches on to a through ball with his explosive pace but can only send his cross into the side netting.

15' - Gray evades his man and finds some space from 20 yards out, but again the finish is poor as the ball goes sailing into the stands.

13' - The free-kick is taken quickly and the ball is whipped to the back post by Lowton. Barnes gets on the end of it but can only direct his header over the bar.

12' - Larsson gives away a stonewall free-kick 40 yards from Sunderland's goal after a needless barge on Marney.

7' - Almost an own goal there from Michael Keane! Anichebe powers his way down the left hand side of the box before drilling across the area, and the deflection from Keane almost sees the ball end up in his own net!

6' - Burnley are on the defensive at the moment but they manage to work the ball up towards Gray who tries his luck from the edge of the area, but like Januzaj sends it flying into the stands.

2' - First sight of goal for Sunderland there, but Januzaj blazes well over the bar on his weaker right side from the edge of the box.

1' - And we're off!

SUNDERLAND SUBS: Mika, Ndong, Khazri, Love, Manquillo, Pienaar, Rodwell.

BURNLEY SUBS: Bamford, Darikwa, Gundmundsson, O'Neill, Robinson, Tarkowski, Vokes.

SUNDERLAND XI: Mannone: van Aanholt, Kone, Djilobodji, Jones; O'Shea, Larsson, Januzaj; Borini, Defoe, Anichebe.

BURNLEY XI: Heaton; Mee, Keane, Lowton, Ward; Arfield, Defour, Marney, Boyd; Gray, Barnes.

Here are your line ups for today's game, starting with the hosts...

The hosts are without Irish midfielder Jeff Hendrick after he accumulated five yellow cards over the first half the season with a booking against Middlesbrough. Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Dean Marney are doubts which could mean that Steven Defour comes back into the fold for Dyche.

That is the only fresh injury news on David Moyes' mind, but his squad is still looking awfully thin due to injuries to Jan Kirchhoff, Lee Cattermole, Duncan Watmore, Lynden Gooch, Javier Manquillo, Steven Pienaar, Jack Rodwell and Paddy McNair.

In terms of team news for the Black Cats, the big story is that star man Jordan Pickford has been ruled out for around two months after colliding with Papy Djilobodji during the second goal against Manchester United on Monday.

Dyche's men enjoyed better fortunes in their last game however, beating Middlesbrough 1-0 at home thanks to a late goal from Andre Gray although keeper Victor Valdes was the main focus after his weak attempt at saving the striker's volley.

The visitors faced Manchester United at Old Trafford last time out, and they were on the end of a 3-1 defeat although Fabio Borini's late consolation goal means that there are now four players that have scored for Sunderland in the league this season.

The last time these two sides met at Turf Moor was back in Burnley's last season in the top-flight in 2014. A 0-0 draw was all both sides could conjure up for the spectators on the day, although with the chances both forwards had it was a surprise not to see the deadlock broken.

Visiting Turf Moor this afternoon is a Sunderland side that have improved in form recently, but will still be requiring a win today to ensure that they do not slip back down to 20th place after moving up to 18th in recent weeks.

Burnley will be the favourites going into the game thanks to their brilliant home form this season. The Clarets are 5th in the table when it comes to home games in the Premier League this season, with only Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool earning more points on home soil than Sean Dyche's men.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of today's Premier League fixture between Burnley and Sunderland! With 2017 just hours away, both of these clubs will be hoping that they start the new year in the right way by earning all three points here at Turf Moor.