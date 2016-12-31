Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Reds player ratings in memorable win

Liverpool recorded a memorable win over title rivals Manchester City on Saturday evening. Georgino Wijnaldum scored the only goal of the game just eight minutes in at Anfield.

Here is how each Reds player performed.

Player ratings (1 = worst, 10 = best)

Simon Mignolet - 7

The Belgian put in another fine performance in match that didn't require many saves. He commanded the box well against Man City's multitude of corners, and even bossed Sergio Aguero, juggling around the striker. Some may view that as foolish, but it should be viewed as confidence being restored to a much maligned goalkeeper.

Nathaniel Clyne - 7

Had a couple chances in front of goal, but can't fault the right back for failing to control the difficult passes in. The opposition played down his counterpart's side for a majority of the match, but was alert and held down his side with ease. All in all another great performance from Clyne.



Dejan Lovren - 8

Was part of a dominant centreback duo today. The Croatian's tackles were timed well, and read the game well to consitently disrupt City's passing in the final third. Also did well to avoid picking up his fifth yellow of the season and a subsequent one-match ban.

Ragnar Klavan - 8

Had a rough start after picking up and early yellow card for a foul on Aguero, but rebounded well and provided excellent cover for Lovren and Milner all match. Any time Raheem Sterling got the better of Milner, Klavan was there to stop his run. Also did well to make himself available when distributing out of the back.

James Milner - 8

It was never going to be an easy night for the center-midfielder turned left-back as he took on the pacy Sterling, but the former City man dug deep and handled the outside threat well while getting into forward positions to push the offense. Almost set up a second goal with a terrific ball into Firmino that was just outside of the Brazilian's reach.

Midfield fares well but Henderson forced off

Jordan Henderson - 6

Had to leave the match early due to a heel problem. Pressed well and was a strong physical presence for the Reds in the midfield. His passing was uncharacteristically poor today, struggling to finish even short passes.

Emre Can - 7

A surprising inclusion in today's starting XI, Can came in to help Liverpool deal with City's talented midfield and excelled. While his offensive contributions were minimal, his strength and positioning were key as the German pressed smartly and made countless tackles in the middle of the pitch to disrupt play in the middle.

Georgino Wijnaldum - 9 (Man of the Match)

The man of the moment, Gini Wijnaldum headed home what was ultimately the deciding goal early on. His contributions went beyond the goal as he defended well and forced plenty of turnovers in the midfield. Always available when holding possession, Wijnaldum did well to find players in space while creating space with off-ball runs.

Sadio Mane - 6

In the Senegalese winger's final appearance before leaving for the Africa Cup Of Nations, Mane fell a little flat. His pace is always a benefit for the squad, but City did well to minimize his influence on the game.

Adam Lallana - 8

Runner-up to man of the match, Lallana was simply unplayable today. Provided the cross for Wijnaldum, he consistently tracked back to help Milner deal with the Sterling threat. Easily the best pressing player in Klopp's side, his high tempo play caused plenty of problems for City all evening.

Roberto Firmino - 7

Taking Divock Origi's spot up top, Firmino struggled to make an impact in the first half. His touch was poor, and it seemed he couldn't get on the end of any service. Once he moved over to the left, Firmino pressed hard and put on a clinic with his dribbling ability, frequently requiring two defenders to disposses him.

Substitutes

Divock Origi (subbed on 64') - 7

Came into the match late, but his pace and physicality helped Liverpool grow back into the match offensively. Did well to waste time towards the end of the match.

Lucas Leiva (subbed on 90') - N/A

A stoppage time sub, the Brazilian wasn't given enough time to make an impact in what was possibly his final appearance for Liverpool before leaving for Italy.