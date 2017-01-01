Leicester City 1-0 West Ham United: Foxes' player ratings

Following their 2-0 loss to Everton last time out, Leicester City got back to winning ways on Saturday by dispatching of West Ham United 1-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Striker Islam Slimani proved to be the match-winner as his first-half header was enough to edge the hard-fought affair. Against the Londoners, the Foxes earned their first three points since the 4-2 victory over Manchester City but who was the man-of-the-match this time out?

Defence

Kasper Schmeichel - 7/10: Albeit not considerably tested by a labouring West Ham attack, the Danish stopper still performed well. Showing bravery and good awareness, Schmeichel parried and punched numerous crosses and instructed his defence to perfection. His save from a deflected Aaron Cresswell free-kick mid-way through the second half was also key. Although, the 30-year-old was wasteful from kicks.

Danny Simpson - 7/10: When presented with the likes of Dimitri Payet and Michail Antonio, any player looks in for a tough afternoon but Simpson did extremely well to keep the two under-wraps. Representing a tough barrier at right-back, the former Newcastle United defender put in a solid showing. His rare forays going forwards were also a very useful feature against the Hammers.

Robert Huth - 7/10: To get a clean sheet against a talented attacking side such as West Ham is no easy feet and Huth was a huge contributor to that. Competing with the aerial presence of Andy Carroll, the German defender got the better of the former Liverpool man throughout the 90 minutes. A dominant performance from the 32-year-old.

Wes Morgan - 7/10: After a calamitous display against Ronald Koeman's Everton last time out, the Foxes' captain looked back to his imperious, title winning best. Securing the team's first Premier League clean sheet since a 0-0 draw against Southampton at the start of October, the Jamaican international used all of his experience and strength in the hard-fought win.

Ben Chilwell - 8/10: After an impressive Premier League debut against Everton, the Leicester City academy product followed that up with another eye-catching performance. For a player of only 20 years of age, the Milton Keynes-born defender looks more than at home in the Premier League.

Utilising pace, awareness and surprisingly a strong aerial presence, the young left-back impressed most if not all of the home supporters. He also showed a great hunger to get forward and put crosses into the box.

Youngster Chilwell impressed yet again at left-back | Photo: Getty/ Michael Regan

Midfield

Marc Albrighton - 8/10: Another to improve after an underwhelming performance against Everton. In typical fashion, the former Aston Villa man displayed incredible amounts of energy and drive to assist his team in both an attacking and defensive sense. He left supporters inside the King Power Stadium purring with a Beckham-esque cross for Slimani's goal.

Danny Drinkwater - 7/10: Returning from injury against the Irons, supporters were glad to see the former Manchester United trainee welcomed back into the fold. As before, he was consistently using a wide range of passing and excellent positional sense to dominate the midfield. His return to the side cannot be under-valued.

Daniel Amartey - 8/10: The Ghanaian appears to be filling the gap left by N'Golo Kante more and more each week. Against Slaven Bilic's men, the ex-FC Copenhagen utility man impressed with unwavering effort and commitment. Nullifying the threats of Dimitri Payet and Mark Noble with numerous interceptions and tackles, the youngster is another who seems to be adapting to the excursions of regular Premier League football.

Demarai Gray - 6/10: Linking well with fellow youngster Ben Chilwell on the left-flank, Gray presented West Ham with various problems. Using his pace and skill, the former Birmingham City winger turned in an exciting showing in only the Foxes' fifth league win of the season. However, if he is to stake his claim in the starting 11 further, his decision making needs to improve - a few wayward shots from distance frustrated team-mates in better positions.

Attack

Riyad Mahrez - 5/10: Unfortunately for the reigning PFA Player of the Year, nothing came off against West Ham. The ball just seemed to be inches away for the Algerian to control. Playing in an unfamiliar number-10 position, Mahrez seemed lost. Every time a team-mate got themselves in a promising position and were screaming out for a trademark through-ball from the Algerian star, it failed to arrive. Substituted mid-way through the second period.

Islam Slimani - 7/10: Despite a considerable amount of backlash after the Everton clash, Slimani proved why Claudio Ranieri forked out nearly £30m for his services. Not only scoring the winning goal, the Foxes' record signing hassled the West Ham defence with his strength, aerial ability and commitment to close down. Great movement and a strong header from the Algerian were all key to the Foxes claiming the three points.

Substitutes

Christian Fuchs - 7/10: Substituted on for Mahrez, the former Austrian captain was important cog in the East-Midlanders securing the win. Claiming the left-back berth, he provided defensive blocks, strong headers and an excellent awareness of the game.

Shinji Okazaki - 6/10: In truth, the Japanese international did not have much of an impact in an offensive sense but by winning few free kicks in his own half and tracking back when needed, he became vital.

Leonardo Ulloa - 6/10: After recording his first goal of the season against Stoke City, the Argentine striker has impressed in a couple of cameos. Only afforded ten minutes on Saturday, he had a few opportunities to score. However, his lack of pace really is a downside to his game.