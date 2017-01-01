West Ham lacking "final touch" in Leicester defeat, says Slaven Bilic

West Ham United manager, Slaven Bilic has stated that the Hammers lacked the "final touch" during their 1-0 defeat to Premier League champions, Leicester City.

Deserved something out of it

West Ham went into this clash at the King Power Stadium with three wins on the spin, but a first-half header Islam Slimani handed the Foxes the victory.

It is baffling to see how the Hammers didn't pick up a least a point from the clash, with 25 shots and forcing Kasper Schmeichel into five saves and Bilic stated that they deserved something from the game.

“It’s very frustrating to lose a game like this,” Bilic told whufc.com. “They started better, and were the better team for 20 minutes."

He continued, “They deserved to score but then after that we played very good and had a few chances in the first half that we should have scored from."

However, the Croatian feels that after the period a cutting edge was lacking: “In the second half we were missing that final touch that final ball."

Bilic admitted, "We gave everything and it’s a shame to lose like this. Of course we are down and disappointed now. But we know we played good and can build on this."

No hard feelings

It was fiery contest to say the least, with referee Anthony Taylor dishing eight yellow cards throughout the contest.

Five of those went to home side with one for Daniel Armartey's tackle on Mark Noble, which forced the skipper off and the coach stated that there was no hard feelings: "There were a few tackles but this is the Premier League, none of the tackles were nasty deliberately."

Bilic concluded, “There’s no hard feelings about that. We hope that Mark is not injured seriously but I didn't see a game that was bad tempered.”

West Ham United will take on Manchester United at the London Stadium on Monday, January 2 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.