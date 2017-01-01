Leicester City defeat was "very frustrating", states Aaron Cresswell

West Ham United full-back Aaron Cresswell, stated that the 1-0 defeat to Premier League champions Leicester City was "very frustrating".

Didn't take their chances

The Hammers went into the clash at the King Power Stadium in form, with Slaven Bilic's side winning their last three league matches which saw them rapidly climb the table.

However a single goal from Islam Slimani saw them slump to defeat, however it is difficult to see how the Hammers didn't get anything from the clash.

The visitors had 25 opportunities on Kasper Schmeichel's goal, and Cresswell shared his frustration at the side's failure to find the back of the net.

“It is very frustrating we had some good chances and didn't take them," Cresswell told whufc.com. "Our goalkeeper has not had much to do."

“In the first half we had a sloppy 15 to 20 minutes," he stated. "And they scored a goal which he has put away well."

“The manager is disappointed and they have taken their chance," the defender admitted. "We dominated the whole game after that but it is about putting the ball in the back of the net."

Cresswell concluded: “It is frustrating because we could have ended the year well and kept our unbeaten run going.”

Moving onto the next game

One man who was a spectator for the game was goalkeeper Darren Randolph, whose highlight was an excellent save from Riyad Mahrez.

The Hammers will face a tough test for their first match of 2017, with the visit of Manchester United but Randolph insisted that the defeat wont effect their confidence.

“It was a good game to watch if you were a neutral or if you were a Leicester fan because they won," he said. "But we had enough chances to win the game.”

"We had a difficult first 20 minutes which we expected," the goalkeeper stated. "But they were a different team in the second half than they were in the first half."

"If we’d stuck one of our chances away," the 29-year-old. "We’d have got at least a point and possibly all three."

Randolph concluded: “We will go back into training on Sunday and concentrate on the next game.”

West Ham United will take on Manchester United at the London Stadium on Monday, January 2 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.