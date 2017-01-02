Buchanan signs for Lyon

Canadian international star and West Virginia alum, Kadeisha Buchanan has signed her first professional contract with French champions, Olympique Lyonnais.

Accomplished from a young age

Having graduated through the Canadian youth ranks during her time as Mountaineer, Buchanan was quietly making a name for herself, her first major silverware a silver medal at the U17 CONCACAF Championships in 2012. Called up to the seniors when she was still in high-school, the defender netted her first international [senior] goal in front of a home crowd, her goal good enough to earn the Canucks a draw against the USWNT before holding a starring role for Canada at the U20 Women’s World Cup later the same summer.

Named in the home squad to compete at the 2015 Women’s World Cup, Buchanan announced herself to the women’s football world with her mature performances at the heart of Canada’s defence. Recognised as one of the break-out stars of the tournament, going on to win the award for Best Young Player at the World Cup for her eye-catching displays for the host nation.

Still only 20 when she travelled to Brazil with Canada for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, her performances not quite as convincing as in Canada the previous Summer, the young player a little more rash in her actions. However, she conducted herself well throughout the Olympic tournament and was a core member of John Herdman’s squad that went on to claim their second Olympic bronze.

Raw talent

Having just won the MAC Hermann Trophy earlier this week, Buchanan almost immedately left for Lyon from Missouri arriving in France earlier on today to get settled ahead of her first trip to the Parc OL to watch the men's team face off against Montpellier in the Coupe de France.

Although yet to be officially unvieled to the supporters - as Alex Morgan and Josephine Henning were yesterday - the Canadian international has already spoken to the club's website, saying that she's always dreamed of a European move and she's happy to be along side not just some of the best players in Europe but in the world at OL.