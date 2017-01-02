Montpellier swoop for Cayman

Already familiar to French fans for her five seasons with Juvisy, Janice Cayman is back on her way to Division 1 Féminine with Montpellier HSC.

France via the States, twice

With a wealth of experience behind her Cayman joins a young Montpellier team having enjoyed youth stints with Kaart FC Excelsior, K.F.C. Lentezon Beerse, Oud-Heverlee Leuven, KVK Tienen and D.V.C. Eva's Tienen. Opting to further her education and development stateside, Cayman balanced her time between Florida State where she was a notable Seminole and USL W-League side Pali Blues.

A return to Europe meant playing an integral role for Juvisy for five years, in a league so heavily dominated by Olympique Lyonnais. Cayman’s most successful season with the six-time French Champions was in her first year making seven appearances in the second-half fo the season for the team that finished second to OL.

The Belgian international proved herself to be a key member of the squad for the following four seasons, rarely missing a match for Sandrine Mathivet’s team who finished third behind OL and PSG for three years running before slipping to fourth behind new club, Montpellier.

With the 2015-16 season wrapped up in France, Cayman once again looked to the USA for a new challenge, joining up with eventual Championship winners, Western New York Flash. Ultimately peripheral for Paul Riley’s side the 28 year-old managed just three appearances and less than 100 minutes of playing time in the NWSL in 2016.

Profitable year

One of the better known names in Ives Serneels’s Red Flame squad, Cayman 2016 has been more memorable for her work with Belgium than a domestic team. Helping Belgium to their first ever major tournament, Cayman struck four times in Euro 2017 qualifying, memorably pouncing on a defensive mix-up in Rotherham to knock the ball past an over-committed Karen Bardsley and seal a vital draw against group-toppers, England.

Her other three qualifying goals against Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as a brace against Estonia. With nine goals in 13 appearances for the Red Flames in 2016, Cayman joins Montpellier in fine form, the second-half of the French season the perfect warm-up for Euro 2017 where Cayman is set to play a big role for Serneels’s Belgium alongside Tessa Wullaert.

Speaking about the move to MHSC's website Cayman referred to the good "environment" and "climate" at Montpellier, the team still growing and aiming for UWCL football and titles, the challenge offered to the expereinced international an "interesting" one.

Hopeful that the team from the south can challenge the PSG and OL for a top two spot, Cayman is looking to bring her expereince to the table, and be the "decisive" factor in the team whether it means scoring, passing or just putting in a solid perfomance week after week.