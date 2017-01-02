Blackstenius swaps Linköping for Montpellier

After months of speculation, Swedish international Stina Blackstenius has committed her future to Division 1 Feminine side, Montpellier, signing a three year deal.

Rising star

Well known in her native Sweden, Blackstenius started her career at local side Vadstena GIF where her determination and eye for goals, saw her crowned top goalscorer for the 2012 (in the third tier), netting 59 times in 35 apps. Her exploits with Vadstena earned her a nomination for Östergötland's Girls Player of the Year as well as a move to established Damallsvenskan side Linköping.

Making her bow for her new club at 17, Blackstenius acclimatised well to the Swedish top flight, opening her account for her new club in a victory over then champions, Rosengård, finishing the season with eight goals and three assists. Although quieter in the league during her second and third seasons, Blackstenius played a vital role as LFC went on to lift their first Svenska Cup, opening the scoring in the final against Rosengård. Having missed just 23 minutes of league action this season, Blackstenius really found her feet for Linköping, forging an indomitable partnership with Pernille Harder, her Danish teammate piping her to the golden boot.

History for the young attacker

Throughout this time Blackstenius wasn’t just making waves in Sweden but on the international stage too, playing a starring role for the Sweden U19s at the 2015 Euros, as her goals helped carry the team through the competition before being crowned winners after besting Spain in the final. Her hard work with the U19s earned her a call up to Pia Sundhage’s seniors and it wasn’t long before Blackstenius had booked herself a place in Rio.

Still new to the senior squad and playing in a less than familiar counter-attacking role, the young striker did well to find the back of the net twice, firstly to give Blågult the edge of the USWNT before Alex Morgan force a shoot-out. Secondly, when she became the youngest player to score in an Olympic final, reducing the deficit twelve minutes after coming on against Germany. A silver Olympic medal a fine return for the young striker.

With her star very much on the rise there’s been huge speculation over the striker’s future, opting to leave her comfort zone as well as her home country, Blackstenius has given herself a new challenge to face in France. With the rumours very much pointing to title challengers PSG, the Vadstena native has surprised many with a move to a team that would have to do a great deal to upset the OL/PSG status-quo in D1F.

However, there has been great progress made by Jean-Louis Saez in recent times at MHSC, his squad is predominantly a young one that’s willing to go out and give whoever they face a good solid game. Despite the lack of UEFA Women’s Champions League football the move bodes well for Blackstenius who’ll have a chance to grow a new side of her game in the south of France, the move cushioned with the familiar as she’ll be joining up with international teammates Linda Sembrant and Sofia Jakobsson.