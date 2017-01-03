Jose Mourinho: Manchester United dont "chase records"

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, stated that his side don’t “chase records” after their sixth consecutive league win in the 2-0 victory over West Ham.

Chasing good performances

United have been in excellent in the last few weeks, and continued that excellent form with goals from Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic giving them the win over a Slaven Bilic’s ten-man side.

United now have an unbeaten run of 13 games their longest run since March 2013, but Mourinho insisted that stats and records don’t matter

"I have a feeling that we can win the next match," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "We don't chase records.”

“We chase good performances and points,” he stated. "We know Chelsea or Tottenham are going to drop points, so we have to keep chasing.”

“Before we played so well, but didn't pick up the points,” Mourinho added. “Now, six wins and 18 points later, it is exactly what we need."

Difficult period

It was another refereeing decision that plagued a match involving the Red Devils, after Sofiane Feghouli was dismissed for a challenge on Phil Jones.

It has been argued that it was poor decision from Mike Dean, and Mourinho admitted that it is a tough period for referees.

"I didn't see it [red card] as I was so far away," he said. "I have had to educate myself this season, because we have had so many controversial decisions.”

“I had to cope with so many decisions,” the coach admitted. “I had to cope with Zlatan's goal being disallowed.”

I had to cope with a clear penalty against Crystal Palace,” the Portuguese managed commented. “So many wrong decisions.”

"This period is so difficult for the referees,” he stated. “It is fantastic for the people at home, fantastic for people who come to the stadium.”

Mourinho concluded: “For all of us, even me, it is hard."

Manchester United will take on Reading in the third round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday, January 7 with kick-off at 12:30pm GMT.