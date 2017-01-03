Juan Mata states happiness after West Ham victory

Manchester United’s Juan Mata, stated his happiness to get the three points for the sixth consecutive league game with a 2-0 win over West Ham United.

Looking like one of those days

Jose Mourinho’s side had been in excellent form for the past few weeks, ahead of their clash at the London Stadium.

It was looking to be one of those days with United coming ever so close after West Ham were reduced to ten men with Sofiane Feghouli's dismissal, with good opportunities for Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard.

However goals from Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic secured the three points and extended their run of 13 games unbeaten, and Mata stated his happiness at getting the win.

"It was looking like one of those tough games,” Mata told Sky Sports. “Where you get chances but just cannot score."

“But thankfully I was able to get on the end of Marcus’s pass,” the Spaniard concluded. “Then we added another goal [from Ibrahimovic] so we are happy to get the three points."

Tight at the top

The win sees them secure a solid position in fifth, with nine points between them and Everton. More importantly only goal difference separates them and the fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Only five points seperate the sixth and second-placed sides, and striker Marcus Rashford stated that the side are feeling confident of breaking into the Champions League positions.

"It’s very tight at the top," Rashford stated. "There’s not much space between second and sixth place now.”

“We feel confident,” the young striker said. “We know we just need to keep going game by game to keep up the pressure on the teams above us."

Manchester United will take on Reading in the third round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday, January 7 with kick-off at 12:30pm GMT.