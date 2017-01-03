Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford: Mourinho told me to get at West Ham right-back

Marcus Rashford revealed that Jose Mourinho told him to isolate West Ham United's right-back when he came on in the second-half as a substitute in place of Jesse Lingard.

Rashford played a big part in Manchester United's 2-0 win at the Olympic Stadium by setting Juan Mata up to score the opening goal of the game, which set the team on their way to victory in testing circumstances.

Rashford reveals Mourinho's advice to him

Rashford has been heavily criticised for his performances this season and the forward revealed that Mourinho's advice to him worked to the benefit of the team to get the win.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Rashford said that Mourinho told him to "stay wide and try to isolate the full back" as he was starting to tire.

That is exactly what Rashford did and he felt that it "helped the team" get the victory to extend their winning streak to six games in the league.

When asked about his assist for the first goal, Rashford said that "as soon as I lifted my head up" Mata was in "acres of space" in the box and he felt that it "was one of the only options" he could play the ball to. He was also thankful that Mata "finished the chance" when it came to him.

Striker 'very happy' to help the team

Rashford went on to say that he was "just following orders of course" but the main thing for the team was "to get the three points and we are all very happy" as going away to West Ham is always a difficult game.

Despite United's six-game winning streak, the Red Devils still sit in sixth place in the table.

They have at least cut the gap to Liverpool in second place to five points as both sides meet in two weeks' time at Old Trafford in what promises to be a huge clash.