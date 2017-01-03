John O'Shea hopes for new signings in January

After an impressive display against Liverpool where the Black Cats twice came from behind to earn a hard-fought point and captain, John O'Shea believes that it was the "bravery" that they "needed to show" in order to pick up a result against the high-flying Liverpool.

The draw moves Sunderland just one point behind Crystal Palace in 17th place, although the Eagles do have a game in hand. O'Shea knows it was an "important" point to pick up, especially after the 4-1 defeat to Burnley.

Hard fought point

The Sunderland skipper admitted that the squad was "disappointed" with the drubbing they received against Burnley but was proud of the way his team managed to "bounce back," especially against tough opposition. Even though Liverpool headed into the game high on confidence, the defender felt that Sunderland "deserved" the point and the quick turnaround in results and performances was crucial for David Moyes' side.

Despite some poor performances this season the experienced center half insists it is all about "how you react" and being able to "stand up and be counted" and that is exactly what they did. It wasn't all about sheer bravery from the Black Cats either, as O'Shea was adamant that they showed that they can "play" by "moving it out from the back" as well as putting the "tackles in" when needed.

Transfer business

Now with the transfer market open the skipper is hoping that Moyes can "get a bit of help in" especially with the African Cup of Nations set to take three players away from Moyes' squad and with injuries playing their part the squad is set to be stretched to its limit.

However, the captain doesn't see this as a negative and instead has rallied his teammates to "step up and take responsibility" and see's it as a chance for "some of the younger boys" to potentially get a rare opportunity to prove they have what it takes.