Yaya Toure rules out January exit as he focuses on Manchester City's title challenge

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure insists he will not be negotiating with other clubs during the January transfer window having recently returned to the squad.

The Ivorian was exiled from the City squad after the arrival of Pep Guardiola last summer, comments made by his agent Dimitri Seluk angering the Catalan boss. Both player and representative apologised and Toure was brought back into the team and has made a good impact.

Toure's focusing on City

Toure's contract comes to an end at the conclusion of the 2016/17 season but he has insisted that his "focus is on City" and "the future is there" because "for now the [Premier] League is not finished," with City trailing behind leaders Chelsea.

He returned to the side in the middle of November after his apology and has transformed into a key member of the squad, scoring twice on his return, against Crystal Palace in a 2-1 victory.

Toure admits Chelsea are "in a good way"

City need a huge amount of effort to catch up with expectations set at the start of the season by fans, players and coaching staff. Rivals Chelsea sit five points clear of second-placed Liverpool with a game-in-hand against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday evening. They sit even further ahead of City, a potential ten-point gap opening after Wednesday night's game.

"Me and the guys are always focused," Toure said. "That's the main point. I'm a footballer, I belong to the field."

"Chelsea are in a good way," admitted the City midfielder, "but we are going to fight until the end, make it difficult."

Before focusing efforts back on the league and reigniting a title challenge, City start their FA Cup campaign with a Third Round fixture against West Ham United on Friday night, beginning one of season's biggest and best weekends.