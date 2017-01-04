Confidence drove Manchester United "over the line" in West Ham win, states Michael Carrick

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has stated that it was the side's confidence that took them "over the line" in their 2-0 win over West Ham United.

Saw the game out

Jose Mourinho's side went into the clash at the London Stadium full of confidence having remained unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions.

However, it didn't look like that it was going to be their day even with the dismissal of Sofaine Feghouli early on. Second-half strikes, though, from Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic secured the win and Carrick stated that it was their confidence that took them over the line.

"In the first half we weren't where we wanted to be in terms of keeping possession and creating chances," Carrick told MUTV. "We just looked less sharp after only playing on Saturday."

"But credit should also go to them," he stated. "As they only played on Saturday as well and had to play with 10 men."

"But we are delighted that we saw the game out," the midfielder admitted. "We have kept our run going and confidence is high."

"Which makes such a massive difference in games like this," Carrick added. "Because we feel as if we can see that finishing line and it ultimately drove us over the line to give us the three points."

Makes a difference

Mourinho made some crucial substitutions with Mata and Marcus Rashford coming on, and it was those two that were the crucial difference in the first goal. Rashford was excellent on the wing before playing it to Mata, and Carrick praised the work of the youngster.

"Pace makes a big difference," he said. "There was space out there and he came on to exploit it."

"You could sense he was going to create something," the 35-year-old. "He nearly got inside a couple of times before he set up the goal."

"He did really well to lay off Juan," Carrick concluded. "He took his chance and so did Ibra so we can go home happy."

Manchester United will take on Reading in the third round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday, January 7 with kick-off at 12:30pm GMT.