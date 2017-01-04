West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli's red card rescinded

It has been confirmed that West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli, has had his red card from the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United rescinded.

Back in contention

The Algerian's dismissal on Monday has been a major talking point in the past few days, with Feghouli flying into a challenge 15 minutes in with defender Phil Jones.

Referee Mike Dean gave him his marching orders, with the official's decision being universally panned by players, pundits and media alike.

Manager Slaven Bilic stated his intention to appeal the decision, and it was confirmed that their request to the Football Association Regulatory Commission has been successful. The former Valencia winger will now be eligible for the clashes with Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough.

Name your price

The January transfer window is only a few days old but there has been a lot of activity in the English top-flight and that has been no different at the Hammers.

It seems that Slaven Bilic's main priority for the window is to find a striker, with the injuries to Andy Carroll and Andre Ayew, the lack of form of loanees Simone Zaza and Jonathan Calleri and the exit rumours of top scorer Michail Antonio to league leaders Chelsea.

This has led to rumours of a possible return of Sunderland AFC striker Jermain Defoe, who started his career at the Hammers before his move to Tottneham Hotspur back in 2004.

The 34-year-old has been crucial for the Black Cats over the past few seasons, and has already managed 11 goals in 21 appearances this season with the latest strikes coming in Monday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

It was reported on Wednesday that the Hammers had made a £6million offer for the 34-year-old, which was rebuffed by the North East side and it is believed that the London club will test their resolve with an increased bid.

West Ham United will take on Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup at the London Stadium on Friday, January 6 with kick-off at 7:55pm GMT.