Chelsea won't dwell on Tottenham defeat, insists Gary Cahill

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has stated that Antonio Conte's side wont dwell on their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, which ended their 13-game winning streak.

Below our level

The clash was built up as the biggest game of the season so far, with both sides battling right at the top of the Premier League and Chelsea looking to beat Arsenal's record for consecutive league wins.

However it wasn't meant to be with two headed goals from Dele Alli either side of half-time giving Spurs the win.

It was an abject performance from the Blues considering their recent form, something that Cahill acknowledged, but the centre-back insisted that the side will dust themselves down and go again.

"We weren’t quite as quick or as sharp as we have been," Cahill told chelseafc.com. "For whatever reason."

"A few misplaced passes," he stated. "Not moving the ball as quickly as we have been."

"We were a level below the bar we’ve set in recent weeks," the defender admitted. "You have to be on your game all the time at places like this."

"They were carbon-copy goals," the England international affirmed. "So we’ll reflect and have a look at that."

"We’ve worked incredibly hard to be where we are now at the top of the table with that gap," Cahill added. "So we dust ourselves down and we go again."

Not going to dwell on it

A perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways stands ahead of them on Sunday afternoon, with the visit of League One side Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round.

Cahill admitted that the side were disappointed to not beat the record, but insisted that Conte's side will use Sunday's game as leverage to kickstart another winning run.

"We’re disappointed to lose a game," he said. "Disappointed to not beat the record."

"But we have the joint-record [in one season]," the 31-year-old stressed. "That’s something we should be proud of."

"We have strong personalities in this dressing room," Cahill stated. "We are not going to dwell on this for a week."

"We are going to go and prepare for the cup game," he concluded. "And kick off another [league] run the week after hopefully."

Chelsea will take on Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, January 8 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.