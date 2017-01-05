Slaven Bilic "dreaming about trophies" ahead of Manchester City FA Cup clash

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has stated that he and his side are "dreaming about trophies" ahead of their FA Cup third round clash with Manchester City.

A big ambition

The Hammers have a rich history in the world's oldest and most famous club competition, winning the trophy three times and being runners-up on two occasions with their latest final appearance in 2006.

West Ham's cup form has certainly been the bright spot in a generally poor campaign, making it to the last eight of the EFL Cup and defeating league leaders Chelsea along the way.

However they face a tough test in Pep Guardiola's outfit, but though Bilic confirmed that though the Premier League takes priority, the side is dreaming of cup glory.

“The Premier League is the priority," Bilic told whufc.com. "But we are also dreaming about trophies."

“It is definitely more likely we are closer to a trophy in the cups than the league," he admitted. "Like most of the clubs it is a big ambition for us."

"We have a very difficult draw," the Croatian stated. “We had tough ones in the EFL Cup with Chelsea and Manchester United."

"Manchester City will approach this cup very seriously," Bilic added. "But we are positive because our form is good now.”

Time is over

January is set to be a crucial month for the Hammers with a number of ins and outs at the London Stadium expected, and one of those confirmed departures is loan striker Simone Zaza.

Eyebrows were raised by his temporary move from Juventus at the end of August, and after 11 appearances with no goals to his name the Italian has been linked with a return to his native country.

Hammers have already been linked with a few players, with reported bids for Jermain Defoe and Scott Hogan. Bilic confirmed the departure of Zaza, and stated that he has discussed some potential new faces at the club with the chairman.

“We wanted Simone Zaza to join the club," he said. "But his story with West Ham has finished because of the situation with his contract."

“There have been a lot of reports in the media about new signings," the coach stated. "But I am not going to talk about individual names.”

“We have a couple of positions I have discussed with the chairman," Bilic concluded. "But I believe in the squad that they have enough strength and character.”

West Ham United will take on Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup at the London Stadium on Friday, January 6 with kick-off at 7:55pm BST.