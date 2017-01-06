Sean Dyche discusses the magic of the FA Cup

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is hoping his Clarets can put together a strong FA Cup run, following in the footsteps of the man himself who reached the final four with surprise package Chesterfield 20 years ago.

"We want to get through to the next round"

Dyche suggested that those moments two decades ago still live fondly in the memory. He explained “I look back on my own journey and we got close to winning it, so it can happen. It’s a tough journey to go all the way, but everyone goes out with the intention of that and that’s sometimes overlooked".

He added "people speak about it being a break from the norm but it’s still a Premier League club we face and we want to go and get through to the next round". Yet Dyche hinted at possible changes from the usual starting line-up, as new signing Joey Barton is amongst others looking to stake a claim in the first team. “We might well make changes, but that is not doing the cup down. We feel we have a more rounded squad and one that can win games".

"The FA Cup brings glory and a special feeling"

The Burnley boss added that the FA Cup still holds it's magic, despite not being as lucrative as the English top flight. He explained “although business-wise it doesn’t touch the Premier League and the riches that come with it, emotionally the FA Cup brings glory and a special feeling, while the runs are good for fans".

He also stated that he is not the only manager who enjoys England's premier knockout competition. Dyche suggested "most English and British managers grew up around the FA Cup, knowing about its history. Some of the European managers I know also speak highly of it, because they grew up watching a lot of English football".

Dyche will hope his dreams can be extended as the Clarets take on Sunderland in the Third Round on Saturday.