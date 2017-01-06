Hull sign Henriksen on permanent deal

New Hull City manager Marco Silva made his first signing on Friday after turning Markus Henriksen's loan move from AZ Alkmaar into a permanent deal. The Norwegian signed a two and a half year contract as the Tigers look to avoid relegation straight back to the Championship.

Yet to make a telling impact

After three years at Rosenborg and four with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, Mike Phelan secured the loan deal for Henriksen at the end of the summer transfer window. Despite holding 31 international appearances to his name, Henriksen has struggled to nail down a first team place at the KCOM stadium but did enough to prove his talent to the Hull City hierarchy.

After eleven appearances, Henriksen has only netted once as he helped the Tigers on their way to an impressive EFL Cup run with a winning goal against Stoke City in September. He will hope that a new management regime will provide him with further opportunities at the Premier League club.

"My form has been up and down so far"

Henriksen is aware that his form has been inconsistent, admitting “I now want to show my qualities on the pitch. The Premier League is many steps up from the football I have previously played. My form has been up and down so far, but hopefully I can show everybody my best".

The Norwegian international has also been impressed by the first training sessions delivered by new manager Marco Silva, stating “the training was very good, done at high intensity and he is very clear on how he wants us to play". The attacking midfielder added “he wants us to work as a unit and he has made it clear that we are all in this together. We are all fighting towards achieving the same goal".

Henriksen's sights are now firmly set on their upcoming FA Cup tie with Swansea City on Saturday. “It’s the biggest cup, so hopefully we can get a win against Swansea. They are a good side, but are in a similar position to us. It should be an interesting game".