As it happened: Manchester City cruise to an emphatic 5-0 win against woeful West Ham

From regular scorer to brand new scorer, Stones notched his first goal for the Club with a header from a corner.

West Ham should have learned and had half-time to re-group, but City had a fourth four minutes into the second half. Toure's shot was flicked into the net by Aguero to become the outright third-highest scorer in the Club's history, having previously been level with Colin Bell.

The Citizens then scored twice in three minutes to head into half-time with a 3-0 advantage. Nordtveit slid Sagna's cross into his own net, before the impressive Silva added a third.

Man City took the lead in dubious circumstances as Zabaleta earned a soft penalty, going to ground after minimal contact from Ogbonna. Toure's emphatic penalty began what would be an easy job.

It was a shame, as much of a shock, to see the final score be so convincing. The game started well with both sides creating a number of chances. However, the quality of the visitors shone through throughout.

Goals from Toure (pen), Nordtveit (OG), Silva, Aguero and Stones seal a convincing thrashing. Guardiola's side finally appear to be back at their best, albeit against a woeful performance from their inferior hosts.

90' Full time! Oliver decides that there were very minimal stoppages so stops the game in the final minute of the ninety. Manchester City convincingly cruise past a poor West Ham, who suffer their heaviest home defeat in the competition's history. It finishes West Ham United 0-5 Manchester City.

88' Fletcher wants a penalty following a challenge from Stones. Nothing given. The home fans would also be protesting if any were still in the ground. Personally don't blame them.

87' Adrian prevents a sixth, strongly palming Aguero's effort away for a corner. Ball breaks to Nolito whose shot is blocked. West Ham absolutely all over the place defensively.

84' GOAL for Manchester City! John Stones gets his first Manchester City goal, heading just about over the line despite the best efforts of Mark Noble. The Goal Decision System says goal. West Ham 0-5 Man City. Incredible.

83' At the other end, Aguero wins a corner.

83' Nice footwork from Fletcher to create space on the edge of the box but he turns back and is crowded out.

78' Aguero, Zabaleta and Nolito exchange passes on the edge of the box but is crowded out. West Ham attack with Payet trying to get past the Man City defence with a few step-overs, but he isn't fooling Otamendi.

76' Man City sub: Delph replaces Toure.

75' Sagna is okay to continue. Delph will replace Toure but West Ham restart the game quickly, not allowing the change to be made.

75' Man City trying to bring Toure off and put Delph on but Sagna is currently down with an injury. Guardiola waiting to see if his full-back is okay.

74' Man City's extremely high line at a free-kick ensures Payet's free-kick flies out harmlessly for a goal-kick.

72' West Ham sub: Ashley Fletcher enters the game to allow Michail Antonio a rest.

70' 20 minutes remaining. West Ham wanting this game to be over as soon as possible. The Hammers are struggling to win the ball from their far superior opponents.

68' Man City sub: youngster Aleix Garcia replaces the impressive de Bruyne.

64' Another corner for West Ham. Need to make the most of these situations. Which they don't do as Payet's cross is headed away easily once again.

62' Otamendi heads behind for a West Ham corner which is headed away by Clichy.

62' Payet nutmegs Aguero which draws rare cheers from the home crowd.

60' West Ham enjoying a bit of possession since Noble and Payet's introduction. No pace or intention, though.

57' West Ham subs: Noble and Payet replace Lanzini and Carroll.

57' Man City sub: Nolito replaces Silva, scorer of the third goal.

56' Mark Noble and Dimitri Payet also both being readied by Bilic.

56' Nolito preparing to come on for the visitors.

55' Zabaleta, having a great game in his new holding midfield role, advances forward and goes down under a challenge, not for the first time in the game of course. City happy to play the ball short and retain possession.

51' Some West Ham fans already headed for the exits. This has been a very poor performance from their side who look set to leave the competition at the first hurdle.

50' GOAL for Manchester City! The corner is cleared and eventually finds Toure, whose shot is deftly flicked into the net by Aguero. Wonderful finish. West Ham 0-4 Manchester City.

50' It's almost 4-0 as Adrian does well to save Stones' header, before being forced to tip over Aguero's effort.

49' Feghouli concedes a corner while trying to head back to his 'keeper. Sloppy.

48' Otamendi and Stones both having a good game against Carroll. The striker, however, has been very isolated at times. Perhaps suffering due to the flat midfield five.

47' Strong challenge from Otamendi prevents Antonio from running into the space down the left-hand side.

46' Second half has begun. No changes for either side.

Teams welcomed back out by 'I'm forever blowing bubbles'. City might as well have been blowing bubbles in that first half - it was extremely easy for them.

West Ham's best chance came with the score still at 1-0. Sofiane Feghouli somehow put the ball wide from inside the six yard box with the goal gaping under pressure from Gael Clichy.

Slaven Bilic will be worried about his left side. Man City have enjoyed plenty of joy in behind Aaron Cresswell, scoring twice from passes from that side and creating many more chances.

Half-time: The game took a while to get going but City eventually stormed into a 3-0 lead. Yaya Toure netted a dubious penalty after Pablo Zabaleta went to ground following a challenge from Angelo Ogbonna. City then scored twice in two minutes through a Havard Nordtveit own goal and a tidy finish from David Silva after a wonder counter-attack.

45 + 2' Michael Oliver brings an end to the first-half. It's West Ham United 0-3 Manchester City. The hosts walk off to a few jeers.

45' Two extra minutes to be played at the end of the first-half.

43' GOAL for Manchester City! It's two in as many minutes! Once again, it comes from the right-hand side as City go three v two, Sterling squares for Silva who stays composed and finishes neatly beyond Adrian. 3-0. Game over?

41' GOAL for Manchester City! A fast counter-attack from West Ham's corner culminates in in Nordtveit bundling Sagna's cross into his own net. 2-0 to the visitors.

41' Caballero catches Stones' upwards header.

40' Cresswell's cross is blocked behind for a corner. Five minutes to go until half-time.

38' Caballero just about does enough to bat Antonio's cross away. Nervy few moments for the City 'keeper.

36' de Bruyne tests Adrian with a dipping drive from 25 yards. The goalkeeper holds firm at the second attempt.

35' How has missed?! Caballero beats Antonio's shot into the path of Feghouli who somehow stabs it well wide, on the stretch, from all of five yards.

33' GOAL for Manchester City! Toure finds the bottom left-hand corner of the net. Adrian dives the right way but it's too far in the corner.

Zabaleta goes down under a challenge from Obiang as he tries to get down the right-hand side of the penalty area. It's extremely soft.

32' Penalty for Man City!

29' Silva, having a wonderful game in an advanced role, reaches the byline but sees his cut-back cleared by Fernandes.

28' Aguero sees a dipping effort from the resulting corner tipped over wonderfully by Adrian. West Ham just about holding on.

27' What a tackle from Winston Reid! Silva plays Sterling in behind, the winger moves inside and goes to pull the trigger, only for Reid to come sliding in. Corner to City

25' Obiang receiving treatment for a knock suffered after a challenge from Toure. He's now back on and the game has restarted.

24' Fast tempo that the game began with has slowed down in the last five minutes. Both teams happy to keep possession.

20' Nordtveit's deep cross is headed wide by Antonio.

19' Nordtveit wins a free-kick but the set-piece is cleared rather easily by Clichy.

18' Feghouli's cross falls to Cresswell who fires towards goal from a tight angle, but the shot is blocked.

15' City's full-backs playing high and wide. Guardiola obviously feels he can exploit the space behind Cresswell and Nordtveit.

14' Good save from Caballero, beating away Antonio's deflected effort. The Hammers' best chance so far. That's woken the home fans up.

12' Another great chance for the visitors who are enjoying a great spell. Adrian is forced into a double save by Clichy and Silva.

11' Pedro Obiang prevents Aguero from breaking towards the penalty area with a well-timed tackle.

10' City finding lots of space in behind Cresswell. Toure finds Sagna but the full-backs cross is cleared.

8' Cresswell crosses into the grateful arms of Caballero.

7' Chance! de Bruyne plays Silva in down the right, the Spaniard cuts the ball back to Zabaleta and his goalbound shot is blocked by Reid.

6' Nordtveit concedes a corner with a last-ditched tackle on Sterling. Stones heads de Bruyne's corner over the bar.

4' Typical cup atmosphere at the London Stadium. Carroll and Otamendi get involved in a bit of handbags following a strong tackle from the defender. Oliver lets them sort it out themselves.

3' Sterling tries to run down the inside of Winston Reid down the left-hand side but the New Zealand defender crowds him out.

1' Feghouli runs at de Bruyne but fires over from 25 yards.

1' Man City get us underway.

Referee Michael Oliver takes charge of tonight's game.

Teams in the tunnel. Ready for the pre-match necessities and, of course, kick-off in a little over three minutes.

15 minutes until kick-off at London Stadium. Both managers have spoken of the 'special' nature of the World's oldest domestic cup competition.

Team news: The Hammers' Feghouli retains his place in the side after having his red card against Man United rescinded two days ago. Bilic does make three changes, however, with Adrian, Edimilson Fernandes and Andy Carroll replacing Darren Randolph, Cheikhou Kouyate and Dimitri Payet. Randolph and Payet join Mark Noble, Ashley Fletcher, Jonathan Calleri, Reece Oxford and Domingos Quina on the bench, while Kouyate drops out of the side altogether to travel to the Africa Cup of Nations. Meanwhile, Guardiola recalls Pablo Zabaleta, Willy Caballero, John Stones, David Silva and Aguero to the starting line-up. Argentine full-back Zabaleta looks set to play a defensive midfield role.

Man City team: Caballero; Sagna, Otamendi, Stones, Clichy; Toure, Zabaleta; de Bruyne, Silva, Sterling; Aguero.

West Ham team: Adrian; Nordtveit, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Obiang, Fernandes; Antonio, Lanzini, Feghouli; Carroll.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho saw Guardiola's side cruising at the Etihad Stadium, but a goal from Michail Antonio gave them a small glimmer of hope. However a second from Sterling secured a comfortable 3-1 win, and Bilic will be hoping that with his side's improved form that it wont be a similar result.

It has been nine years since the last time these two met in this historic competition, with City coming out on top on that occasion. They have been dominant since in the head-to-heads, despite some shaky performances last season City returned to winning ways at the beginning of the campaign.

Fernandinho will be missing having picked up another suspension, while captain Vincent Kompany has returned to training but the trip to the capital will come too early for the Belgian. It is also excepted that Willy Caballero coming in from Claudio Bravo.

Guardiola stated that is unlikely that he will rotate his side too much given the calibre of the opposition, but there is expected to be some changes in his side.

Diafra Sakho, James Collins, Arthur Masuaku, Alvaro Arbeloa and Gokhan Tore remain injured, but could be boosted by the return of Reece Oxford and Sam Byram from injury.

The big addition to Bilic's side will be the return of Feghouli, as his red card was rightfully rescinded and is expected to be placed straight into the squad. However a big blow will be the absence of Cheikhou Kouyate and Andre Ayew, who have went off on African Cup of Nations duty.

City's FA Cup journey last season was ended in embarrassment in the fifth round, with the 5-1 thrashing to Chelsea, albeit with a heavily under-strength side, and Guardiola will be hoping to avoid such a defeat this time around.

It has generally been a good start to the Catalan's tenure at the Etihad Stadium, with the side been consistent but big defeats to Chelsea and Liverpool in December sees them fourth in the title race. They got back on track with the 2-1 win over Burnley with goals from Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero, and will want to carry on their winning streak in the capital.

There is no doubt that Manchester City's main focus will be on their hunt for the Premier League title, but there is no doubt that Pep Guardiola will be looking to gain as much silverware as possible.

The Hammers' FA Cup run was one of the many highlights of their excellent final season at the Boleyn Ground, which was ended at the quarter-final stage by United and fans will be hoping that they can go one further this year.

The dismissal of Sofiane Feghouli seemed to have a profound effect against the Red Devils, as second-half goals from Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave Jose Mourinho's side a routine 2-0 victory.

Patches of form for Slaven Bilic's sides have come as a rarity, but three consecutive victories through the festive period saw them climb up the table. However they have since slumped again with defeats to Leicester City and Manchester United.

It has been a roller-coaster of a season so far for the Hammers, and will be hoping for a victory to reignite their winning ambition.

Hello everyone I am Sam Smith and welcome to the first clash of the FA Cup third round between West Ham United and Manchester City. Kick-off is set for 7:55pm at the London Stadium so stay tuned with VAVEL with build-up and team news.