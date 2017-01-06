Tierney signs new contract

On Friday, Doncaster Rovers Belles announced that they had agreed a new contract with Sam Tierney.

The promising defender will now remain with the Yorkshire club through this season as the aim to make it back to the top flight.

This follows on from the Belles confirming Maz Pacheco would be playing her football at the Keepmoat Stadium on a permanent basis next campaign.

Plenty of potential

Tierney featured in 19 of the Belles' games last season and despite the club being relegated, Tierney earned plenty of plaudits for her performances.

The 18-year-old had already played a role in their promotion to the WSL 1 and has plenty proven her worth to Emma Coates since she took charge last season.

As the Spring Series rolls round, the England under-19 regular will be hoping to continue her good form before the switch to winter football in the latter half of 2017.

Tierney gives her thoughts on the new deal

Talking to the Belles' club website, Tierney said: "It was important for me that I got this sorted as soon as possible so I can concentrate on my football with the Belles."

The Lioness admitted she was "very grateful" to Coates for giving her "the amount of game time [she] got last season", along with "the opportunities which has helped [her] develop as a player".

She continued, “Now I have my contract sorted I can push on further with more minutes." Tierney also added, “I want to prove myself and become a regular starter playing 90 minutes every week so the hard work starts now."

After the disappointment of last term, Tierney says the entire team "want to prove people wrong". The defender concluded, “Last season wasn’t great but I know we’re capable of better than that. It won’t be easy but promotion is definitely the aim for next season.”

Quotes via Doncaster Rovers Belles