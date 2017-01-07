Sam Allardyce welcomes a replay as Bolton held Crystal Palace in the FA Cup

Sam Allardyce is still awaiting his first win as Crystal Palace boss after his side were held to a goalless draw at the Macron Stadium as he paid a visit to one of his former clubs.

The Eagles who are struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table have seemed to enjoy the FA Cup in past few seasons; last year they were beaten finalists as Manchester United scored late to win the trophy; but today the side from South London had to settle for a replay.

Since Allardyce came in, the squad has been ravished by injuries. But this afternoon saw the debut of summer signing Loic Remy who had recovered for a series of lengthy injuries. And the Frenchman looked rather lively in the first-half as he hit the post and also had other chances to notch his first goal for the club.

Bolton played well and caused Palace some problems, but in the end both sides had to settle for a reply which will take place at Selhurst Park on 17th January.

Allardyce pleased that his side are ‘still in the hat’

It was another chance for the former England manager to have a look at Palace’s squad ahead of what is expected to be another busy transfer window for Steve Parish and company, and Remy certainly came out of the game and could be a important player for the Eagles providing the Chelsea loanee stays fit.

But speaking about the game and the thought of a replay amidst important Premier League games, Allardyce said: “We are still in the hat.”

Bolton are currently flying high in League One at the moment, and Allardyce praised his counterpart Phil Parkinson, saying: “It was a tough old game – in fairness to Parky, his team were well organised and they play to their strengths, and they gave us a real good game, but we stood up to the test."

In moving forward Allardyce felt some of his fringe players benefitted from getting 90 minutes under their belts as Palace look to have a much improved second-half of the season in both the league and cup competitions.