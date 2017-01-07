Liverpool still confident of recouping £20 million for exiled centre-back Mamadou Sakho

Liverpool remain hopeful that they can attract a fee of up to £20 million for out-of-favour centre-back Mamadou Sakho with several clubs monitoring his situation.

The French international hasn't represented the Reds since 20 April 2016 last year following a provisional drugs ban and then first-team exile triggered after poor behaviour on their pre-season tour of the USA.

Manager Jürgen Klopp was said to be left infuriated by Sakho's actions, turning up late for the team's flight to the States and a team meal as well as missing a physiotherapy session altogether, as he battled an Achilles injury.

As such, he has spent this season training and played with Liverpool's Under-23s squad and has been told there is no way back to the first-team under Klopp.

Sakho refused to take the German's advice towards the end of the summer transfer window, rejecting loan offers from Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Besiktas, but has since accepted his future lies elsewhere.

The 26-year-old recently took to social media hinting that he was "soon to be back on the pitch" accompanied with a video of the defender training in the gym.

Reds looking to off-load Sakho this month

But Liverpool are challenged with having to find a club that Sakho sees as viable a destination as the Reds as they look to try and even make a profit on the £18 million they paid Paris Saint-Germain for the player's services in the summer of 2013.

They believe they can do so with a handful of Premier League clubs - reportedly including Southampton, West Brom, Crystal Palace and Swansea City - interested and other teams across Europe also linked with a move.

Sevilla, who defeated Liverpool in the Europa League last final back in May, are thought to have enquired about Sakho's price tag and the structure of any deal, while Turkish outfit Galatasaray have also shown interest.

Loan offers could also come in, although Liverpool will only listen to any temporary deals if they cannot secure a permanent transfer come the end of the transfer window.

The Merseyside outfit also believe that Sakho's experience, having been touted as a potential future captain when he was a fans' favourite before his career hit turbulence with a UEFA doping charge he was eventually cleared of and then a breach of club rules.

His time at Anfield was brought to an end in September, when Sakho took to Snapchat in a bizarre late-night rant in which he protested that the truth about his fitness wasn't being told.

Asked about the defender prior to their FA Cup third round clash with Plymouth Argyle at Anfield, Klopp explained: “Everything is clear, the situation is set. All the things are clear and on the table.”

The Reds boss is confident that teenager Joe Gomez can provide sufficient cover at centre-back, with Lucas Leiva's future having recently been in doubt with loan interest from Inter Milan.

19-year-old Gomez is expected to make his first first-team appearance since 1 October 2015 against Plymouth on Sunday.