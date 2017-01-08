Jürgen Klopp says he has no regrets over fielding youngest ever Liverpool line-up in Plymouth cup draw

Jürgen Klopp believes he didn't make a mistake in fielding a young Liverpool line-up to face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup after the two teams played out an unexciting goalless draw in the third round.

The Reds boss named the club's youngest ever starting line-up, at an average age of 21 years and 296 days, but they couldn't find a way to break through a determined Pilgrims defence, as the League Two outfit deservingly earned a replay at Anfield.

Despite the youth of the team, none of those who started were handed debuts - though it was only Ben Woodburn's first start and just third starts for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ovie Ejaria.

Regardless, the Reds boss has no regrets over the team that he opted to field against Derek Adams' Plymouth - insisting anything that went wrong was his error.

Reds boss: I always choose a line-up to win

Klopp said afterwards: "It's my mistake. I don't know if it's just a mistake, I have no idea how you will see it.

"I don't think the line-up was a mistake but of course you can see it like this if you want. We made mistakes in the game, and as always, the boys are responsible for the good things and I am responsible for the bad things.

"I am 100 per-cent responsible, if you want to see it in a bad way. I have no problem with that. I take it even if Liverpool would have scored in the last minute a goal, that's how it is."

"But I always choose line-ups to win the game," the German continued. "I accept that that was not in all situations clear to see today, but in a lot of it - it was.

"That's really important, having games like this where we have to fight for the result with a different line-up.

"We have a long season still to go, we need to change. That many changes doesn't make it easier for the boys, I know this, but they need this experience too.

"Now they have it, and now we can go on."

We fielded this line-up because the players deserved to play, insists Klopp

Klopp looked to some of his more experienced players in the second-half, but they could not help swing the game in the hosts' favour as they had to settle for just a draw.

When informed that his line-up was the youngest Liverpool have fielded since a first division win over Wolves under Billy Shankly back in 1965, Klopp said: "Was it? Oh. With Lucas [Leiva] in?! We didn't think a second about it honestly.

"We made the line-up because the boys deserve it, it looks in training like that.

"Then you can always think, 'okay maybe leave this player in, leave that player in' but we had one or two problems in the last few weeks and then he has to play too early too often.

"No player on the bench had an issue, but for example Daniel [Sturridge] had three days not training. Adam [Lallana] played after injury immediately. Gini [Wijnaldum] played nearly everything.

"For every player, there was a reason why he should now not be on the pitch. Emre [Can] had a few injury problems but that's why he played a little bit less a few weeks ago, so maybe it was good. In the end it was that line-up.

"All the boys deserved it. We didn't think a second about their age because they are important players in our squad and that's how we use them."