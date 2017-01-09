Pedro praises Chelsea's return to winning ways after Peterborough victory

Chelsea forward Pedro has praised the side's efforts to bounce back to victory on Sunday, with the comfortable 4-1 FA Cup victory over Peterborough United.

Taking it game by game

Antonio Conte's side were dealt a big blow midweek, as their excellent record of 13 league victories come to an end with goals from Dele Alli seeing them slump to a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham.

However they bounced back on Sunday, with two goals from Pedro, Michy Batshuayi and Willian canceling out Tom Nichols' consolation. They will face a tough test when they visit champions Leicester City in Saturday's evening kick-off, but Pedro stated that the Blues will be going for the win.

"It was a good win for us in the third round of the FA Cup," Pedro told chelseafc.com. "Especially at home in front of our supporters."

"There was very good teamwork," he stated. "We’re very happy with the result."

"Peterborough are a good team every game in England is very tough," the Spaniard stressed. "It doesn’t matter which division you’re in."

"Against Spurs it was a different game," he admitted. "We lost, but no problem, we just continue taking it game by game."

"Next we face Leicester a very difficult team," Pedro concluded. "But we will prepare all week and go for the win."

We will see

The only negative to come from the win over Grant McCann's side was the dismissal of captain John Terry, who was given a straight red for his last ditch tackle on Lee Angol.

It was Terry's first appearance in two months, which followed rumours in December that the club would be renewing the 36-year-old's playing contract in the summer having been handed a one-year extension.

Conte spoke about the defenders future at Stamford Bridge, stating that they are in no rush to resolve his future at the club.

"This type of decision is important to make with the club and not alone," Conte told Sky Sports. "I am pleased for John because he as shown me great commitment when I ask him to play and when he doesn't play."

"He is helping me a lot in the changing room," the coach stated. "He has shown me he is a good player and above all, a good man."

"Now it is important to continue in this way," the Italian stressed. "Because now we have the second half of the season."

"With the FA Cup we will have a lot of commitments," Conte concluded. "Then we will see."

Chelsea will take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, January 14 with kick-off at 5:30pm GMT.