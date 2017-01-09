Leicester City drawn to face Derby County in the FA Cup fourth round

Leicester City have been matched up against Derby County in the fourth round of the FA Cup following the conclusion of Monday night's draw.

Having progressed 2-1 past Everton in the previous round courtesy of an Ahmed Musa brace, the current Premier League champions will travel to Pride Park to renew rivalries with the Rams having not clashed since 2014.

Cup run on the cards?

Avoiding what has become an annual meeting in the FA Cup with Tottenham Hotspur, the Foxes will look to the clash with the Championship outfit as an excellent opportunity to progress despite the team's inconsistency this season.

Nonetheless, Steve McClaren's side earned a fantastic result of their own in the third round. Taking on high-flying West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns, the Rams went behind thanks to Matt Phillips strike, only to progress 2-1 with goals from Darren Bent and Thomas Ince.

Therefore, both teams will be keen to get the result with not only a place in the fifth round at stake but also the local bragging rights.

The clash at Pride Park will take on the weekend commencing the 28th of January.

Tie of the round?

It goes without saying that Foxes' fans will surely be delighted at the draw for the fourth round. Taking on their East-Midlands rivals for the first time since promotion, supporters will be travelling in numbers to Derbyshire.

Current Rams striker David Nugent scored two for Leicester the last time these two met | Photo: Getty/ Michael Regan

The last time the two met was a fiery affair at the King Power Stadium but one that the home fans enjoyed - seeing their team run-out 4-1 victors with Ritchie De Laet, Jamie Vardy and David Nugent, who has now ironically signed for the Rams, all finding the net.

Leicester City and Derby County though have not met in the FA Cup since 1909, where the latter progressed 2-0 in the second round of the competition.