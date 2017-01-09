Competitiveness in Manchester United squad pushing them towards wins, reveals Daley Blind

Daley Blind revealed that the competitiveness of the Manchester United squad is pushing them towards wins as the team made it eight wins in a row in all competitions against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Jose Mourinho made nine changes to his United team for the match but it didn't backfire as they won 4-0 with the goals being scored by Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and a brace from Marcus Rashford.

Blind hails hard work for United's run of victories

The result secured United's place in the fourth round of the FA Cup and Blind revealed that everybody in the United squad has a big part to play in the club's quest for success this season.

Speaking to MUTV after the win against Reading, Blind said "everyone showed they are ready to play" which is important with the tough schedule that the team faces in a busy festive period.

Blind went on to say that everyone in the team knows that it is "eight straight wins" but he wanted to remind everyone that "it doesn't come from nothing" as the team have to "work hard for it" which they did and the important part of the whole thing is that the "team spirit is very good" which helps the team achieve the wins.

The Dutchman added that at United "we have a big squad" and what makes it better is that "everybody is competing" to make each other better and "in every training session" the competition is fierce which makes the players improve further.

Blind 'happy' for legend Rooney to achieve goalscoring record

The win against Reading was a special day in more ways than one mostly due to the fact that Rooney equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's record of 249 goals and Blind paid tribute to the United and England captain calling him a legend of the club.

Blind said that it is "great for Wayne with how many goals he's scored" during his time at United saying that the striker has a "great personality and is a great legend at the club" so everybody at the club is very "happy for him" to equal the record.